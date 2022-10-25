Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Joe Kelly Believes Baseball Fans Are Overwhelmingly Pulling for Phillies Over Astros
It's hard to imagine there are many baseball fans outside of Houston rooting for the Astros.
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pass on Trea Turner to Make a Strong Push for Aaron Judge
Judge would bring some serious pop to the Dodgers lineup.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Lose Important Coach to Kansas City Royals
Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough has interviewed for the managerial opening in Kansas City and is among the finalists, according to reports.
Dodgers Trea Turner: Top 5 Offseason Destinations for the Free Agent Shortstop
He's going to have a ton of suitors this offseason.
Dodgers Roster: Lefty Pitcher Elects Free Agency
Dodgers left-handed pitcher Robbie Erlin, who spent most of the season struggling in Triple-A, has elected free agency.
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Padres GM had great answer to Fernando Tatis Jr. question
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a great answer Tuesday to a question about Fernando Tatis Jr. Preller spoke with the media on Tuesday for his end-of-season press conference. He was asked what position he wants to see Tatis play next season, and whether he had had those discussions with Tatis.
Dodgers Analysts Say Everyone in the League Knows L.A. Doesn't Make In-Game Adjustments
David Vassegh and Jerry Hairston Jr. say the whole league knows how to beat the Dodgers, which makes you wonder why no one used that knowledge until the NLDS.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor
It was inevitable for Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be recognized for his game
Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner's Uncertainty has LA Looking at Carlos Correa, Insider Says
Both shortstops bring All-Star level talent to the Dodgers.
Report: Dodgers Like Correa If Turner Leaves in Free Agency
Los Angeles could have a hole to fill at shortstop this offseason.
Report: Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in signing slugger Aaron Judge if they can get him on a five-year deal.
Dodgers Insider: LA Was Missing 'Edge' in Postseason, Front Office Was Concerned Before
The Dodgers blew all their steam during the regular season
Angels News: Four Halos Among the Finalists for Silver Slugger
Four Angels — Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo — are among the American League finalists for the Silver Slugger awards.
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Hanser Alberto, Justin Turner & More Team Options
A loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series will undoubtedly overshadow a franchise-record 111-win regular season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and as they turn the page to offseason mode, they figure to have a fair amount of roster changes. The Dodgers are slated to...
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Makes Exciting Announcement With Wife Carissa
Caleb Ferguson’s wife, Carissa, made a very exciting announcement on Thursday via Instagram. She posted one picture of her and Caleb, and another of their dog, announcing that they’re expecting their first child. Ferguson would have loved to make this announcement in the midst of a postseason run,...
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
