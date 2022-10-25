ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

NO NONSENSE
6d ago

Stay out!!!..Don't you dare think that NH people don't know Joe is VERY MENTALLY ill. Why are you even coming here? YOU ARE NOT WELCOMED. V

HuffPost

New Hampshire GOP Candidate Annoyed By Audience Reaction To His Vote Fraud Claim

Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire, scolded a debate audience when members laughed at his bizarre claim about out-of-state voters. Bolduc, a far-right candidate and Army veteran, had peddled false claims about the 2020 presidential election before he distanced himself from them following his Republican primary victory last month.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
KEYT

Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview

First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Hunter Biden purchased a gun during a time in which he has now acknowledged he was struggling...
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
GEORGIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump endorses New Hampshire senate candidate who says children are using litter boxes at school

Former president Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP senate candidate who recently spread a widely debunked hoax about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in litter boxes at school.Writing on his little-used Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said Mr Bolduc “has run a great campaign” for the New Hampshire senate seat currently held by Maggie Hassan, and further claimed that the GOP candidate won his party’s nomination because he “was a strong and proud ‘election denier’”.Mr Trump also noted that Mr Bolduc had walked back some of the lies he’d spread about the conduct of the...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Where the GOP’s New Hampshire money went

It’s debate night in America: One of the busiest evenings of the midterm calendar, candidates will square off tonight in several marquee races where both candidates will look for a momentum shift for the election’s final weeks. JOHN FETTERMAN vs. MEHMET OZ in Pennsylvania; Gov. KATHY HOCHUL vs....
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims

Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
KRGV

US Senator Bernie Sanders makes tour stop in McAllen

There are still five days left for early voting, and the Democratic Party made a push to voters in the Valley. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was in McAllen Sunday as a part of his multi-state tour. "Your vote right here in this district could determine which party controls the U.S....
MCALLEN, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
MAINE STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Preparing Reelection Bid

Breaking News: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been meeting since September with their senior advisers at the White House residence in order to prepare a potential 2024 reelection campaign.
