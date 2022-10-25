ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help

It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts

Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake

First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
Please Donate Your New, Gently Used Coats to ‘Coats for Kids’

It's time for the 9th Annual 'Coats for Kids' drive. With your help, we can decrease the number of students that won't have a coat to wear during the coming winter months. From Abilene to Eula to Anson and every school in between, there are homeless students in need; many of them unaccompanied. These kids already have enough going against them, the least we can do is help keep them warm this winter.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything

Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?

After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered

Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced

Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December

The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene

The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap

The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
