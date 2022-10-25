Read full article on original website
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
16 Missing Persons Cases in Abilene Texas That Need Your Help
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Grocery Shopping In The Dark? Today Was A First For Me, Abilene
We've all heard the expressions before - "that was a first for me" or "I bet you didn't think you would be doing THIS when you woke up today." Thursday was one of those days for me. I had an experience I had never had before, and more than likely will never have again.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake
First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
Here Are the Best Places To Go Vote in Abilene and Taylor County On Election Day
Election day is almost here and it's time to go make yourself be heard and vote. There are several locations throughout Abilene and Taylor County where one can cast their ballot. Remember to take a valid identification. While in the past you had to know your precinct number to be...
Abilene’s Workforce Solutions’ Annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair Is Coming Up
There are days when I think "working in the aerospace industry would be cool, or helping people in the healthcare industry seems fulfilling." Not that I don't like what I'm doing but rather some jobs seem more exciting especially when I hear of the annual hiring fair coming up. The...
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
Please Donate Your New, Gently Used Coats to ‘Coats for Kids’
It's time for the 9th Annual 'Coats for Kids' drive. With your help, we can decrease the number of students that won't have a coat to wear during the coming winter months. From Abilene to Eula to Anson and every school in between, there are homeless students in need; many of them unaccompanied. These kids already have enough going against them, the least we can do is help keep them warm this winter.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?
After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered
Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
“The Great Es-Skate” Fundraising Event Happens in Abilene October 20th
Global Samaritan Resources is excited to announce its fall fundraising event. "The Great Es-Skate" is set for October 20th from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM at The Skatin' Place in Abilene. This is your chance to get "trapped" for a great cause. It's a fun way to raise money by skating for Global Samaritan.
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced
Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December
The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene
The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
Glidden Real Estate Group Wants You To Roll Up Your Sleeve for Hendrick Blood Center
Glidden Real Estate Group wants you to roll up your sleeve this Halloween and give the gift of life during a blood drive that will benefit Hendrick Regional Blood Center. If you've never donated blood before, this is your chance to do so and your gift could help save a life.
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap
The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
