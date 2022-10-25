Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Pilot program based on Senate Bill 90 aims to reduce criminal recidivism in Kentucky
PADUCAH — Leaders in Paducah and McCracken County discussed Senate Bill 90 on Thursday afternoon. A pilot program in the works for McCracken County is based on that bill, which aims to reduce recidivism rates among people with mental health issues. In the criminal justice system, recidivism refers to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local programs among 56 receiving grant funding to support victims of violent crime
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $7.9 million in grant funding to be disbursed among 56 programs and projects that help victims of violent crime. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via Kentucky's State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Local programs that will receive funding include:. $73,142...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois agritourism businesses can now apply for tax credit
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Entities or individuals who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois during 2022 and 2023 can now apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid during the taxable year—or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Native village of Shishmaref is located on a sinking barrier island in the Chukchi Sea near the Bering Strait that separates the U.S. and Russia, where it is constantly threatened by the effects of climate change. Rising sea levels, flooding, increased erosion and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Climate Change threatens culture
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats. "It's been a challenging time to live here. But just the love of the life and growing up here, you can't move away from it."
Comments / 0