ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois agritourism businesses can now apply for tax credit

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Entities or individuals who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois during 2022 and 2023 can now apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid during the taxable year—or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats

SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Native village of Shishmaref is located on a sinking barrier island in the Chukchi Sea near the Bering Strait that separates the U.S. and Russia, where it is constantly threatened by the effects of climate change. Rising sea levels, flooding, increased erosion and...
ALASKA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Climate Change threatens culture

Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats. "It's been a challenging time to live here. But just the love of the life and growing up here, you can't move away from it."
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy