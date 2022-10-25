Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Prime Time: Liquidity Between Retail and Institutional Trading
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is almost here, with only a few more weeks until its anticipated opening on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. As one of the largest events of this fall calendar, FMLS will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary, showcasing its largest content stream to date. In terms...
financemagnates.com
FX Trading Becomes a $7.5T ADV Market, London Losing Steam
The global foreign exchange (forex) trading market touched $7.5 trillion in average daily transactions last April, which is a 14 percent increase from the same month in 2019. It was an all-time high for the FX market amid volatility across global markets. The market grew by 30 percent in the...
financemagnates.com
24 Exchange Sees Record Forex NDF Trade Volumes in October
24 Exchange, a Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform launched in 2019, saw record daily and weekly records in forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) in October 2022. The platform posted a record daily forex NDF trade volume of $1.476 billion on October 21 and a record weekly FX NDF trade volume of $1.175 billion between October 17-21, 2022, the company disclosed on Friday.
financemagnates.com
Japan’s Monex Posts 14% YoY Q2 Revenue Decline as Crypto Turns Loss
Monex Group generated a net quarterly profit of 262 million yen. It significantly reduced advertising expenses for Tradestation. Japan’s financial services giant, Monex Group (TYO: 8698), has generated total revenue of more than 21.3 billion yen in the second quarter of the financial year 2023. It was almost 4.5 percent higher than the previous quarter but had declined by more than 14.1 percent on a yearly basis.
financemagnates.com
CQG Launches Optio Research for Institutional Trading Solutions
CQG, a provider of trading, market data and technical analysis tools, in cooperation with NUTS Finance, a blockchain development company, launched Optio Research to develop trading solutions and decentralized crypto infrastructure for institutional-grade traders. Kevin Derby and Benjamin Soong, the executives of CQG, along with Terry Lam and Daniel Tang,...
financemagnates.com
Tradeweb Markets’ Q3 Revenue Jumps 8.2%; CEO Lee Olesky to Retire
Tradeweb Markets (Nasdaq: TW) published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting $287.1 million in revenue, which is an increase of 8.2 percent. The net income for the period came in at $81.6 million, while the adjusted figure stood at $106.5 million. The numbers were 24.9 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
financemagnates.com
An Optimal Moment for Crypto
After close to a year characterized by a mixture of price decline and tightly range-bound sideways movement, it might seem counterintuitive to declare that this is an optimal moment to get into crypto. Bitcoin and other coins have made some gains this week, but still, the leading cryptocurrency is down...
financemagnates.com
UK FCA Rejects 20% of Firms Applying for Authorization
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it now rejects—at first attempt—one in five firms that apply for authorization in contrast to 1 in 14 last year. Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive Officer of the financial markets regulator, stated this on Thursday in a draft of the speech he delivered on Thursday at the Lord Mayor’s City Banquet at Mansion House.
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong Set to Legalize Crypto?
Hong Kong is one of China's most prominent financial hubs, and now it might pivot in the direction of cryptocurrencies . Despite its skeptical stance on crypto trading in recent years, the City is currently preparing a more friendly regime for digital assets, planning to legalize retail trading. Although retail...
financemagnates.com
XTB Doubles YoY Revenue in Q3 2022
XTB (WSE: XTB), a Polish forex and CFDs brokerage group, published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting an operating revenue of PLN 391.3 million. The figure came in 1 percent lower than the previous quarter but was almost twice as much as the same quarter last year.
financemagnates.com
eToro Acquires Portfolio Management Tool BullSheet
EToro announced on Thursday its acquisition of Bullsheet, a provider of portfolio management tools exclusively to eToro users. The platform was developed by two cousins, Filipe Sommer and João Ramalho Carlos. Bullsheet is a tool specific to eToro users, allowing them to manage investment by analyzing and diversifying portfolios....
financemagnates.com
How This Online Marketplace for E-Commerce Brands Enables New Opportunities
E-commerce has been booming for the past few years, with global retail e-commerce sales having more than doubled in the past five years. In 2017, global e-retail sales amounted to around $2.4 trillion. In 2021, this number increased to around $5.2 trillion. Consequently, it has received a lot of media...
financemagnates.com
Ardu Prime Brings the New Era. It’s Time for More
Celebrating 23 years of excellence, sustaining innovation, and a holistic approach to finance, Ardu Prime takes pride in launching a New Era, a name that has become synonymous with all-round service and investment offering, a clear vision for the future, and continuous development through collaboration and strategic partnerships within the financial and fintech realm and beyond.
financemagnates.com
Everything You Need to Know About Yield Farming
Yield farming, or liquidity farming, is the act of lending or staking your cryptocurrency into a liquidity pool, through DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to receive rewards such as interest and more of their staked cryptocurrency. Similar to traditional staking, it can be seen as the equivalent of lending fiat money to a bank.
Comments / 0