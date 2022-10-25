Tradeweb Markets (Nasdaq: TW) published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting $287.1 million in revenue, which is an increase of 8.2 percent. The net income for the period came in at $81.6 million, while the adjusted figure stood at $106.5 million. The numbers were 24.9 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

