Tennessee State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
TENNESSEE STATE
cumberland.edu

Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University

Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
LEBANON, TN
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Tennessee

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NASHVILLE, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race

With early voting under way, Gov. Bill Lee is running his re-election campaign in a vacuum, largely ignoring his opponent, Democrat Dr. Jason Martin, while the challenger is taking the fight to the Republican frontrunner, calling him a failed leader. The Republican governor won’t acknowledge his opponent when reporters question whether he’s taking Martin seriously. […] The post Analysis: Lee indifferent to Martin’s attacks in gubernatorial race appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments

It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tennessee Lookout

Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1

In the midst of early voting, Gov. Bill Lee is urging people to support constitutional amendment 1, saying the state’s 75-year-old right-to-work law is “under attack,” a statement drawing condemnation from opponents. Lee issued a statement this week contending “union bosses, (President) Joe Biden, and Democrats in Tennessee want to repeal our right-to-work law … […] The post Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

