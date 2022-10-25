ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

wshu.org

Newington condos bring affordable housing and discussion

A Newington housing complex has sparked discussion of affordable housing in Connecticut. Is a new age of government housing coming?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Tom Condon to discuss his article, “At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
NEWINGTON, CT
wshu.org

West Haven rolls out food scrap waste program

West Haven will soon become the first city in Connecticut to offer a curbside food scrap program to all single-family residents. The program will distribute two bags to residents so they can easily separate their food scraps from their regular trash. The bags can be taken to the curb to...
WEST HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

New Haven school board pulls signing bonuses for new teachers

New Haven’s school board is removing up to $5,000 in signing bonuses for new teachers after a union complaint. The New Haven Federation of Teachers sent a cease-and-desist notice to the Board of Education. They said the board violated bargaining rights and committed an unfair labor practice by not...
NEW HAVEN, CT

