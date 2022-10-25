ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who How and What to Watch: Notre Dame at Syracuse

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Notre Dame Notebook: Wideouts, Injuries, and Young Linebackers on the Rise?. 1 — Find Someone Else, Please: It was said in jest, but with a *kernel of truth behind the comment. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was asked if...
Pre-Game Quick Hits: Notre Dame @ Syracuse

• Today’s game between Notre Dame and Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome marks Notre Dame’s first appearance at the home of the Orange since 2003 when the Irish fell, 38-12. Syracuse RB-Walter Reyes rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns to end a three-game Notre Dame winning streak and drop the Irish to 5-7.
