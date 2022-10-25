Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
3 arrested for fatal shooting near Spartanburg Co. bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
2 arrested for almost 50 burglaries across the Upstate
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate. The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens. Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law […]
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. locate suspected gunman
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced they located and detained a suspected gunman who they were searching for in Leesville near Lawson Road. According to authorities, a man who was transported to the hospital after being shot is expected to recover. Deputies say they are...
Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
Elgin woman missing for 11 years remembered by community
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin Community is working to keep alive the memory of one woman who has now been missing for 11 years. "We are here to celebrate Adrianna's 39th birthday and bring attention to the fact that she's been missing for 11 years -- that's 11 birthdays, 11 years that her daughter is not going to have -- and also bringing awareness for domestic violence," said Sargent Michelle Sinclair with the Elgin Police Department.
One injured, suspect detained in Lexington County shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Shortly before 3 p.m., the Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced deputies have located the suspect in a shooting incident that left one person injured Thursday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot shortly before noon near Lawson Road in Batesburg-Leesville. The man has been...
WYFF4.com
Family speaks following DUI crash that left one Greenville man dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a Greenville man who died in a crash earlier this month is hoping for justice on the horizon. The person police say is responsible appeared in court Thursday. The victim was 23-year-old Samuel Greene. He died in a crash that happened in downtown...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.
abccolumbia.com
The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers. In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening. Salary is between...
