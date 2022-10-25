Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFort Wayne, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The nicest cheapest cities to retire in AmericaInna DinkinsFort Wayne, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WANE-TV
Trick or truth? Halloween safety myths and real tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every year around Halloween, parents are warned to check their child’s candy before they eat it. Warnings of razorblades, drugs, and other tamperings have led to scares, but are they necessary?. Sgt. Jeremy Webb with the Fort Wayne Police Department said it’s unlikely...
WANE-TV
An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
WANE-TV
Bethel University receives grant to serve under-resourced youth in the community
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) — Bethel University recently received a nearly $190,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will serve under-resourced youth in the Bethel community. Specifically, the funds will be used to expand existing and add new on-campus academic summer camps in nursing, STEM and culture. Bethel aims to...
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Troy Hershberger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters and we’re continuing our Meet the Candidates series, beyond the ballot. Republican Troy Hershberger is running for Allen County Sheriff. Learn more about him in the interview above. Republican Troy Hershberger faces Democrat Kevin Hunter to...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WANE-TV
Elf the Musical returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you’re Buddy the Elf, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas. And the tale of Santa’s biggest Elf is coming to life starting next weekend. Civic Theatre cast members stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the upcoming performances. See...
WANE-TV
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
WANE-TV
Coliseum hosts Fort Wayne Fall RV Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For those in the market for an RV, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the place to be as the Coliseum kicked off Day 2 of the Fort Wayne Fall RV Sale Saturday morning. The event consists of a blowout sale, which David...
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WANE-TV
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation requests community input on 5-year Master Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) hosted a public meeting Wednesday to gather input for a “Master Plan” FWPR is currently making. Those in attendance were allowed to provide opinions on how to allocate parks funding and recreational programming over a five-year period beginning in 2023.
WANE-TV
ACPL to host local paranormal investigators for scary stories panel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will be hosting three local paranormal investigators for an afternoon of “creepy tales” this Saturday. The Three Rivers Investigative Paranormal Society (T.R.I.P.S.), Olde World Paranormal Society and Ghost Hunters Society of Fort Wayne will make up the three members of the panel.
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
WANE-TV
Great Lakes Commission awards $200k for Spy Run Creek Restoration Project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) received $200,000 form the Great Lakes Commission (GLC) that will go toward the Spy Run Creek Restoration Project in Franke Park. The Spy Run Creek Restoration Project involves the regrading, stabilizing and planting of 1,700 feet of the...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
Comments / 0