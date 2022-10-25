ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Help provide meals for those less fortunate this holiday season

Food insecurity has been a longtime issue in communities across the country. Due to inflation and higher fuel prices, the need to provide food for individuals and families has grown tremendously over the last several months. Security Service Federal Credit Union and The Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps have...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Meet Jughead and Fonzie: Our Pets of the Week

These two puppies are shepherd mixed 5-months-olds. Both of them are very friendly and playful with other dogs. They have both been fixed and are current on their vaccinations. They are in foster care so they are working on all training (i.e. kennel, potty). They are ready to be your...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Are you contributing to dirty stormwater by making "Pollution Soup"?

Stormwater is all of the outside water from rain, snow or irrigation. Stormwater runoff is the water that runs over streets, parking lots, sidewalks, driveways, and gutters into the storm drain. Stormwater pollution is caused by most anything that is left on the ground, especially on those surfaces where the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
OGDEN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

It's all about Halloween in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at BooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo. It's happening one night only, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and it's a holiday-themed lighting event. Enjoy sugar skull face painting, dance performances and more. Click here for more information. Fun and frights are returning to the Haunted Woods in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy