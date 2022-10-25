Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Help provide meals for those less fortunate this holiday season
Food insecurity has been a longtime issue in communities across the country. Due to inflation and higher fuel prices, the need to provide food for individuals and families has grown tremendously over the last several months. Security Service Federal Credit Union and The Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps have...
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Meet Jughead and Fonzie: Our Pets of the Week
These two puppies are shepherd mixed 5-months-olds. Both of them are very friendly and playful with other dogs. They have both been fixed and are current on their vaccinations. They are in foster care so they are working on all training (i.e. kennel, potty). They are ready to be your...
Sugar House fire still burning after 2 days, concerning locals
Nearby businesses and some residents will not be allowed to return tonight due to a structure fire in Sugar House that still has not been put out.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
KSLTV
Restaurant reopens after massive fire in Sugar House forced their doors to close
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to finding a good place to eat on a Friday night, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House is a pretty good option. You might even meet Kimi Eklund herself, who loves to greet her customers. But after what happened just across the street earlier this week, it was her customers who wanted to talk to her.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
upr.org
A popular northern Utah corn maze may close its doors after this season
A popular Halloween haunt in northern Utah could be closing doors to their corn maze at the end of month. Owners of the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze are working with the Cache County zoning department after being told they have been operating for 18 years without the required licensing.
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Are you contributing to dirty stormwater by making "Pollution Soup"?
Stormwater is all of the outside water from rain, snow or irrigation. Stormwater runoff is the water that runs over streets, parking lots, sidewalks, driveways, and gutters into the storm drain. Stormwater pollution is caused by most anything that is left on the ground, especially on those surfaces where the...
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
Provo woman wants refund from pet store after receiving DNA test
Eden Pope said when she bought her dog Oreo from “The Puppy Store,” she was told he was a Shih Tzu, but as he got bigger, she noticed some changes and ordered a DNA test.
utahstories.com
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah
Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
Clearfield party store closing after over 40 years of business
A Clearfield party business is closing its doors after over 40 years of being the community's go-to spot for party decorations.
Cause of massive Sugar House construction fire still unknown
A large 4-alarm fire broke out in the Sugar House neighborhood overnight, leading to evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in the area.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
It's all about Halloween in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at BooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo. It's happening one night only, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and it's a holiday-themed lighting event. Enjoy sugar skull face painting, dance performances and more. Click here for more information. Fun and frights are returning to the Haunted Woods in...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
