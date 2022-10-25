5.1 magnitude earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake rocked California’s Bay Area Tuesday, hitting around 11:42 a.m. local time.

The quake shook San Jose and the Palo Alto area, and was felt in San Francisco and as far as Sacramento, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS is warning residents in the area to “be ready for more earthquakes” and called the shake “notable.”

The tremor was the largest in the Bay Area since 2014 in South Napa, which clocked in at a 6.0. magnitude.

A 3.1 aftershock hit the same area about 5 minutes after the 11:42 quake, the USGS said.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the California Bay Area Tuesday. SFFD

San Jose’s Fire Department said they received “no emergency calls related to this morning’s quake.” The department said its members are out on the streets surveying for damage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.