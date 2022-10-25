Rangers vs. Avalanche prediction: Stitches is rolling with hosts

So has Aaron Boone been fired yet? … GOAT check. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 3-4. LeBron James and the Lakers are 0-3 and Bill de Blasio — the greatest mayor of all time — has dyed his hair brown. … I’ve got it! If Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams believe criminals are reading (ha-ha!), comprehending (ha-ha-ha!) and obeying (hahahaha!) the “Gun Free Zone” signs in Times Square, why not have a “Shove Free Zone” on every subway platform. Things are so bad in the subways that passengers need straps while they wait for the train.

If you are taking the subway to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for the Rangers/Avalanche game, “stand clear of the fast-closing hip checks.” It may be October, but this matchup may be a preview of the Stanley Cup Final next spring. Both teams are 3-2-1. The Broadway Blueshirts get Igor Shesterkin (3-0) back in the net. My advice: Take the car and take the Rangers.