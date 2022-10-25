Jonas Brothers Will Perform In Cowboys’ Halftime Show on Thanksgiving

The boy band including brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick performed at the halftime show in 2008.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing Thanksgiving Day at the 26th Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show during the Cowboys - Giants game.

Get your seats to Dallas Cowboys games at SI Tickets

The “Sucker” boy band, which includes brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick, announced the news Tuesday by each posting a white-and-blue jersey with the numbers 11, 24 and 22 on them, representing the date of the NFL game.

Eventually, fans caught on that the announcement had to do with football and Thanksgiving. It’s only fitting that the Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Cowboys game since the team has hosted the middle game slot on the holiday since 1966.

This is the second time the Jonas Brothers have performed at the Thanksgiving halftime show for the Cowboys. The boy band played at the 2008 game when songs like “Burnin’ Up” were climbing the charts. This is the first time the Cowboys will bring back a repeat performer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show,” Jonas Brothers said, via the team’s press release . “We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .