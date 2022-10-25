Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates North Atlantic Is Close to a “Tipping Point”
A Little Ice Age study reveals new information about the North Atlantic climate system. Scientists have examined centuries-old clam shells to determine how the North Atlantic climate system reached a “tipping point” before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age, a period of regional cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic, lasted for many centuries and came to an end in about 1850.
worldanimalnews.com
Race To Save The Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Continues As Their Population Drops To Only 340 Remaining In The Wild
The official population estimate of North Atlantic right whales has dropped to 340 individuals remaining in the wild. The data was released this week by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, and underscores the continued vulnerability of this critically endangered species. Additional actions by governments, industry, conservation groups, and other...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
ohmymag.co.uk
Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future
We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
Ironbound the 1,000lb Great White Shark Tracked Just Off Cape Cod
The gigantic shark measuring over 12 feet is about three miles off the coast, and traveling south on his annual migration for the winter.
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Boston Globe
Rare drone footage shows killer whales mauling great white sharks
Drone and helicopter footage captured off the coast of South Africa provides what scientists say is the first direct proof that orcas are capable of hunting and killing one of the world’s largest sea predators: the great white shark. A study published this week in the journal Ecology details...
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
Huge 13ft Great White Shark 'Bob' Pings Just Off Chesapeake Bay
Bob is one of the many animals tagged by OCEARCH, a non-profit ocean research organization that tags and studies sharks and turtles, among other species.
Three Fishermen Stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for 28 Hours Fend Off Multiple Shark Attacks Before Being Rescued
Three fishermen were rescued by air and boat crews with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) 8th District Heartland unit on Sunday, October 9. The men were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico, about 25 miles from the port town of Empire, Louisiana, after their 24-foot center console boat sank at approximately 10 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, October 9. When rescuers finally located the trio, they’d been adrift in the Gulf for 28 hours and were fending off attacks from circling sharks.
The Mystery of Billions of Missing Alaskan Crabs and What it Means for our Food Security
The disappearance of billions of snow crabs from the waters of Alaska has been making international headlines since last week (week of October 12th, 2022). The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
New Study Shows Shocking Amount of Fishing Gear at the Bottom of Our Oceans
According to reports, there is enough commercial fishing line in the ocean to stretch to the moon and back. The harrowing report is the most comprehensive research done on lost fishing gear. The astonishing amounts of lost gear, including 25 million pots and traps and 14 billion hooks, likely had fatal consequences for marine life, per one of the study’s authors.
Watch a Giant Humpback Whale Nearly Launch Itself On Top of a Fishing Boat
Several fishermen recently had one hell of an experience off the coast of New Jersey. While fishing in an 18-foot boat, Zach Piller and his father witnessed a 50-foot humpback whale breach nearly on top of the boat. A viral video shows the close encounter, which happened in early October.
Tree Hugger
Newly Discovered Blue Snailfish Found in the Deep Sea
Blue and just a few inches long, a newly uncovered snailfish is helping researchers understand life in the deepest waters. Scientists were recently exploring the Atacama Trench, a deep underwater valley in the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Peru and Chile. They spotted three different hadal snailfish. Also called sea snails, snailfish have large heads, small eyes, and bodies that resemble tadpoles. “Hadal” means they are found in great ocean depths, below approximately 20,000 feet.
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly simple creatures such as marine larvae use sight, smell and sound as navigational cues. Once we understand these cues, we can use them to help nature recover faster than it would on its own. In our new research, we amplified the natural sounds of the sea through underwater speakers. We were...
World’s heaviest bony fish, weighing 2.7 tonnes, found dead off Azores coast
A dead southern sunfish discovered in the Atlantic Ocean has taken the record for the world’s heaviest bony fish, weighing in at an incredible 2.7 tonnes.The incredible fish was found floating off the coast of Faial Island in December 2021 and a team from the Atlantic Naturalist Association in Portugal managed to pull the carcass to shore to weigh, measure and sample its DNA.Footage shared last week shows researchers examining the record-breaking sunfish, using a forklift to raise it off the ground and weigh it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Journal Inquirer
Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year, as it lost about 2% of its population, but scientists warn the animal still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. The North Atlantic right whale's population was more than 480...
Comments / 0