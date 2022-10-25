ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Study Indicates North Atlantic Is Close to a “Tipping Point”

A Little Ice Age study reveals new information about the North Atlantic climate system. Scientists have examined centuries-old clam shells to determine how the North Atlantic climate system reached a “tipping point” before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age, a period of regional cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic, lasted for many centuries and came to an end in about 1850.
worldanimalnews.com

Race To Save The Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Continues As Their Population Drops To Only 340 Remaining In The Wild

The official population estimate of North Atlantic right whales has dropped to 340 individuals remaining in the wild. The data was released this week by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, and underscores the continued vulnerability of this critically endangered species. Additional actions by governments, industry, conservation groups, and other...
ohmymag.co.uk

Terrifying deep sea fish caught that might be a sign of 'bad times' in future

We have had many predictions over time about the end of the world and many such catastrophic events. Famous personalities like Baba Vanga have given predictions in the past about disastrous events that might happen in the future and some have even come true. So, that does make one think if this incident is a sign of a bad omen or not. Recently a fisherman caught a deep sea fish which has left everyone deeply troubled.
KYW News Radio

Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered

Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Boston Globe

Rare drone footage shows killer whales mauling great white sharks

Drone and helicopter footage captured off the coast of South Africa provides what scientists say is the first direct proof that orcas are capable of hunting and killing one of the world’s largest sea predators: the great white shark. A study published this week in the journal Ecology details...
Salon

What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?

For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

Three Fishermen Stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for 28 Hours Fend Off Multiple Shark Attacks Before Being Rescued

Three fishermen were rescued by air and boat crews with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) 8th District Heartland unit on Sunday, October 9. The men were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico, about 25 miles from the port town of Empire, Louisiana, after their 24-foot center console boat sank at approximately 10 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, October 9. When rescuers finally located the trio, they’d been adrift in the Gulf for 28 hours and were fending off attacks from circling sharks.
EMPIRE, LA
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores

A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
Outsider.com

New Study Shows Shocking Amount of Fishing Gear at the Bottom of Our Oceans

According to reports, there is enough commercial fishing line in the ocean to stretch to the moon and back. The harrowing report is the most comprehensive research done on lost fishing gear. The astonishing amounts of lost gear, including 25 million pots and traps and 14 billion hooks, likely had fatal consequences for marine life, per one of the study’s authors.
Tree Hugger

Newly Discovered Blue Snailfish Found in the Deep Sea

Blue and just a few inches long, a newly uncovered snailfish is helping researchers understand life in the deepest waters. Scientists were recently exploring the Atacama Trench, a deep underwater valley in the eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Peru and Chile. They spotted three different hadal snailfish. Also called sea snails, snailfish have large heads, small eyes, and bodies that resemble tadpoles. “Hadal” means they are found in great ocean depths, below approximately 20,000 feet.
TheConversationAU

Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs

Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly simple creatures such as marine larvae use sight, smell and sound as navigational cues. Once we understand these cues, we can use them to help nature recover faster than it would on its own. In our new research, we amplified the natural sounds of the sea through underwater speakers. We were...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

World’s heaviest bony fish, weighing 2.7 tonnes, found dead off Azores coast

A dead southern sunfish discovered in the Atlantic Ocean has taken the record for the world’s heaviest bony fish, weighing in at an incredible 2.7 tonnes.The incredible fish was found floating off the coast of Faial Island in December 2021 and a team from the Atlantic Naturalist Association in Portugal managed to pull the carcass to shore to weigh, measure and sample its DNA.Footage shared last week shows researchers examining the record-breaking sunfish, using a forklift to raise it off the ground and weigh it.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Journal Inquirer

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year, as it lost about 2% of its population, but scientists warn the animal still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. The North Atlantic right whale's population was more than 480...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy