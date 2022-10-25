‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea

Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies.

Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15.

Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears.

Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and foremost, the protection of the public” is her primary focus, then declaring “The defendant will be held without bail.”

Explaining her reasoning, Wilson said “The defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence for at least six years, calling Weinberg a potential “serial rapist” and describing his behavior as “brazen and predatory.”

Photo by Robyn Beck – Pool/Getty Images

Weinberg sat slumped in his seat at the front of the near-empty courtroom as deputies moved closer just before the decision was announced. He then stood up, his head leaning forward, as a deputy held on to his right arm. Sheriff’s deputies then moved in to handcuff Weinberg and lead him away.

“He is a danger to society,” said Deputy DA May Martinez of Weinberg. “He goes up to any young woman and uses his status as a writer-producer to lure them in,” continued Martinez, adding “He is a danger to all females.”

Since Weinberg’s arrest, Martinez says LAPD have received up to 70 tips on Weinberg. Along with five Jane Does, the DA’s office is looking into at least two of the tips the LAPD have received. Because Weinberg is facing potential life behind bars, “he is a flight risk” in their eyes, said Martinez, who is also involved in Harvey Weinstein’s LA rape trial currently going on.

Defense attorney Phillip Cohen, who earlier today was on the ninth floor of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center representing Danny Masterson, hurried down to the fifth floor to represent Weinberg. Cohen argued that Weinberg has been investigated in one way or another since 2014, pointing out that Weinberg had initially been arrested and released on $3.5 million warrant, and has not fled. On October 5, 2022, Weinberg was re-arrested and a $5 million bail was set. Cohen accused the DA of “forum shopping” as a previous request for no bail was denied by a previous LA Superior Court judge. “There has been no indication anything has changed since then,” said Cohen.

Cohen told Judge Wilson that Weinberg and the defense team became aware of the latest no bail motion just over the weekend.

During the hearing, the defense seemed to be warming up to “less restrictive” measures than no bail, suggesting electronic monitoring or even house arrest.

Weinberg was aware of sexual misconduct allegations in April 2014 when he was first arrested. One victim, then another came forward. Martinez says despite allegations in 2014, and more in subsequent years as recently as 2019, “he still continues with his behavior.” Added Martinez, “That is the best evidence” for Weinberg being “held with no bail.”

Facing up to a 100 years behind bars if found guilty, the long-serving Scrubs co-executive producer is facing six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

According to the indictment, on two separate occasions in 2014, Weinberg approached two women at public locations and told them he was a photographer. In each instance, he was in communication with the victims who eventually went to his home where he is accused of sexually assaulting them.

In 2017, the indictment reads, the defendant used the same ruse to bring a young woman back to his house where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Weinberg also is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Weinberg was co-EP for more than 100 episodes of Scrubs during the comedy’s 2001-07 run on NBC and later ABC. The five-time Emmy nominee also served as supervising producer and writer on about another two dozen episodes of the series. His most recent credit was in 2016 as executive producer on Epix comedy series Graves.