Williamsburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

Former FCCW employee facing charges

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
13News Now

No one hurt in Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters said nobody was hurt when a house in Newport News caught fire on Friday afternoon. The Newport News Fire Department said crews were called to the 100 block of Meredith Way around 4:45 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of a single-family home.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA

