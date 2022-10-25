Read full article on original website
Man arrested following armed robbery on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Police investigating jewelry store burglary in James City County
Upon their arrival, officers found the front door of the business had been shattered and multiple items had been damaged and scattered throughout the building.
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
Newport News school board member facing charges connected to former relationship with city councilwoman
According to police, Scott filed charges against Harris last week including stalking with reasonable fear of death or assault, a misdemeanor.
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Police investigate armed robbery on Dunning St. in Williamsburg
According to a press release, the armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Dunning Street.
No one hurt in Newport News house fire
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters said nobody was hurt when a house in Newport News caught fire on Friday afternoon. The Newport News Fire Department said crews were called to the 100 block of Meredith Way around 4:45 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first and second floors of a single-family home.
Postal worker robbed in Virginia; $50K reward offered
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
Man arrested after verbal argument turns into fatal shooting in Hampton
A man has been arrested after police say a verbal argument turned into a fatal shooting in Hampton over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
WAVY News 10
16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
One of three suspects in deadly shooting of Chesapeake delivery driver found guilty
One of the three suspects charged in a fatal 2019 shooting has been found guilty on all charges.
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney describes need for state-funded witness protection program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Witness intimidation is "nothing new," according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. In an interview Wednesday, she said state leaders need to move forward with plans to fund a statewide witness protection program. “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety - that fear...
13newsnow.com
Hampton police identify man killed in hit-and-run
Someone called 911 after they found 60-year-old Bobby Sylvester Whitaker laying in the road, seriously hurt. He'd been hit by a car that fled the scene.
WAVY News 10
Motorcyclist has serious head injury after crash on Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and an SUV in the Acredale area of Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. this morning in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, near Indian River Road. When...
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Man arrested after shooting injures woman on Knotts Point Ln in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Report: What Viktoria Ljungman did in the cockpit just before the plane crashed
A flight instructor who witnessed the plane crash that killed Viktoria Ljungman shared what they thought happened inside the plane moments before it crashed.
