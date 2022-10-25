ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash. Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area. They added that the roadway is expected...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating armed robbery on Northern Drive in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Northern Drive in Chicopee Friday afternoon. Chicopee Police said that they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that indicated that three male suspects were seen going into a house on Northern Drive. Officers secured the area and,...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1

A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Rising mortgage rates impacting local housing market. Mortgage interest rates now top seven percent for the first time since 2002 and we’ve learned that home sales are down in western Massachusetts an average of 11-percent.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire in Chester

CHESTER, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 2 a.m., crews were sent to a house fire on 80 West Main Street in Chester. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and continue to work to put out the fire. The road closed on Route 20 from Blandford Road to Round...
CHESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police urging safety ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 3 victims killed in Sheffield crash

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a crash that killed three people and injured five others earlier this week in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
SHEFFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: sons of West Springfield murder victim speak out

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her own apartment, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez, who was later charged. Her sons spoke with Western Mass News about how hard it has been grieving his mother. Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death in her West Springfield...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Athol man pleads guilty to deadly 2019 crash in Leverett

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed an Amherst man. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Gary Gregoire changed his plea to guilty on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and operating a motor vehicle.
ATHOL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic stop on I-91 in Greenfield leads to drug arrest

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Vermont man was arrested in Greenfield after a traffic stop led to the seizure of several drugs. Police said 39-year-old Brendon Lee was stopped by a state trooper on I-91 northbound Thursday morning for speeding. Once he was stopped, they discovered he had a previous...
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News takes part in Washington Elementary’s career day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday was career day at Washington Elementary School in Springfield and Western Mass News was there. Our managing editor, Jessica Michalski, and Mary Wilson spoke with students about working in journalism and showed them a behind the scenes look at our studios. They even got a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
NORTHAMPTON, MA

