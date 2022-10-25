ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dolphins Deep Dive: Tua Tagovailoa returned, so why is offense still struggling?

By Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utSvd_0imHvBjq00
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel looks over a play with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 23 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but still seeing Miami’s offense struggle and not be consistent.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Lions

The Miami Dolphins (4-3) travel to Detroit to play the Lions (1-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Week 8 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ scoring offense The Dolphins average 21 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL. The Lions allow 32.1 ppg, which is 32nd (last in the league). But the defense can’t continue being required to keep teams to less ...
DETROIT, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones’ knee injury is season-ending ACL tear; plus, Wednesday’s injury updates

The worst-case scenario for Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and his knee injury has become reality. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday it was an anterior cruciate ligament tear that Jones suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will end the season for the Dolphins’ leading tackler through seven games. “I feel terrible, absolutely terrible for a guy that was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead returns, offensive line play improves. It’s no coincidence

Alex Highsmith, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ talented young outside linebacker, entered last week’s game against the Dolphins with 6.5 sacks, fourth in the NFL, and 26 tackles. He’s a beast, in a manner of speaking. But after a night of lining up mostly against Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, Highsmith ended the game with no sacks and one tackle. That’s no surprise. Armstead, a three-time ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What did Jimmy Johnson face as new Dolphins coach? An excerpt from ‘Swagger,’ his new book with Dave Hyde

An excerpt from the forthcoming SWAGGER: Super Bowls, Brass Balls, and Footballs—A Memoir by Jimmy Johnson with Dave Hyde. Copyright c 2022 by James W. Johnson. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Some problems that came with coaching the Dolphins couldn’t be conveniently swept out the door. For instance, to fix messy salary cap issues, I had to release a ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy