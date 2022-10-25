ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Keeping fire risks in mind when decorating for Halloween

By Natasha Lynn
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Halloween is approaching, which brings many fun activities and spooky decorations. The fall holiday can also present fire safety hazards.

According to the National Fire Protection Association , between 2014 and 2019, approximately 770 house fires began with Halloween decorations. Of them, 44% of these fires happened because the decorations were too close to a heat source.

Common decorations such as cornstalks, dried flowers, or crepe paper are extremely flammable. Fire officials advise keeping these materials far away from any open flames or heat sources.

Also, avoid costumes that billow or trail behind. Material can brush up against a potential heat source and ignite.

"You see a lot of cool spiderwebs, pumpkins, hay-bails, and all those things are just tripping hazards or entanglement hazards for us," Maurer said. "Often times those spiderwebs will carry flame too."

Traditional candles should never be left unattended when lit or in the path of trick-or-treaters.

One simple, preventative measure is to use electronic candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns instead of traditional candles.

"Every candle you light, if you're still using candles with pumpkins, be cognizant of where you're lighting it and what kind of combustible materials are around that candle," Manitou Springs Fire Paramedic Drew Maurer said.

Trick-or-treater costumes such as capes can catch fire to this or high wind can easily spread the flame when it's left close to something flammable, easily turning into a home fire.

Also, when decorating, ensure nothing is blocking any exits or escape routes.

"You see a lot of extravagant Halloween decorations and they're awesome," Maurer said. "But sometimes it puts a lot of barriers right in the pathways that first responders would use to come into the home or what the homeowners would use inside the home to escape."

This includes doors as well as windows.

For more information, view the child-friendly Halloween safety flyer below or click here.

The post Keeping fire risks in mind when decorating for Halloween appeared first on KRDO .

