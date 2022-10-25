ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Video shows large fire under Minneapolis bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large fire broke out overnight under the 10th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the flames.It's not yet clear how it started, what was on fire or whether anyone was injured in the blaze.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bridge closure estimated for full year

The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Line cuts knock out internet services

Late last Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, HBC customers across southeast Minnesota experienced a service outage. No TV. No internet. No phone service for HBC customers, both residential and business. Service was restored Thursday morning following two separate fiber-optic cable cut incidents. “Two separate fiber-optic cable cut incidents occurred...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls football trounces Pine Island to advance in sections

The Cannon Falls Bomber football team once again blew out the Pine Island Panthers Tuesday night in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs, 53-7. It was the two teams’ second meeting in two weeks after Cannon Falls won on homecoming 80-13 11 days ago. Like that first...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Best interests at heart

Several years ago, we had a young family move into the house behind us, relocating from St. Paul. In getting to know them, we knew we had gained great neighbors, who truly valued all the benefits of a town like ours – a smaller community with the advantages of our great location and accessibility to the Twin Cities.
CANNON FALLS, MN

