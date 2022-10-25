Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Spacious house with views of Lake Byllesby for sale in Cannon Falls
Enjoy a relaxing, private setting with beautiful views of Lake Byllesby. The home features over 3,500 square feet with a walkout to the lake. There are two spacious bedrooms on the main level. The primary bedroom has a private 3/4 bath. Large windows in the living room show views of...
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Video shows large fire under Minneapolis bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- A large fire broke out overnight under the 10th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the flames.It's not yet clear how it started, what was on fire or whether anyone was injured in the blaze.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Line cuts knock out internet services
Late last Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, HBC customers across southeast Minnesota experienced a service outage. No TV. No internet. No phone service for HBC customers, both residential and business. Service was restored Thursday morning following two separate fiber-optic cable cut incidents. “Two separate fiber-optic cable cut incidents occurred...
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls football trounces Pine Island to advance in sections
The Cannon Falls Bomber football team once again blew out the Pine Island Panthers Tuesday night in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs, 53-7. It was the two teams’ second meeting in two weeks after Cannon Falls won on homecoming 80-13 11 days ago. Like that first...
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
KEYC
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of vacancy, a new restaurant will take the place of an empty building on Highway 169. Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato. The former establishment, Perkins, closed on October, 2021, due to...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Letter to the Editor: Best interests at heart
Several years ago, we had a young family move into the house behind us, relocating from St. Paul. In getting to know them, we knew we had gained great neighbors, who truly valued all the benefits of a town like ours – a smaller community with the advantages of our great location and accessibility to the Twin Cities.
Comments / 0