Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
City of Madison and bike community react to cyclist’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The bicycle community is mourning the loss of a cyclist who was killed after colliding with a vehicle Thursday on John Nolen Dr. Avid cyclist and Madison Bike Community member Tim Staton said he doesn’t like to point fingers, but after a 71-yearl old cyclist was killed on the busy intersection of John Nolen and North Shore Drive, Staton hopes the City of Madison prioritizes biker safety.
nbc15.com
Middleton coffee shop suffers break-in
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton coffee shop owner woke up to an unpleasant surprise early Thursday morning. Adam LaBorde – a co-owner of Scooter’s Coffee on University Avenue – was notified by an alarm system around 2:45 a.m. that someone had broken into his store. Middleton...
nbc15.com
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
nbc15.com
Retirees restore 1940′s soda fountain in Dodgeville shop
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Finding the right handyman can be tough -- especially when the piece of equipment you need fixed is around eighty years old. Thanks to a stroke of luck and the hard work of some retirees, residents in a south-central Wisconsin town can now get a taste of their past.
Police: Man flees officers at more than 100 mph+ on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fled officers driving more than 100 mph on East Washington Avenue before crashing in a construction zone Friday morning. In an incident report, police said officers saw the man nearly hit two pedestrians near Gilman and State streets just before 12:30 a.m. When the officers tried to...
Beloit Culver’s drive-thru robbery attempt is similar to others, police say
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say an attempted robbery at a Culver’s drive-thru window Wednesday night bears the hallmarks of similar incidents in southern Wisconsin. According to police, no one was injured in Wednesday night’s robbery attempt, which happened at 7:44 p.m. at the location at 2676 Cranston Road. Police said the incident was […]
nbc15.com
MPD investigating series of cell phone thefts downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a series of cell phone thefts that occurred in the downtown area. MPD said in the string of cases, victims are approached on the street by suspects who ask to use the victims’ phone. The suspects tell the victims...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
nbc15.com
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
nbc15.com
MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police officers found themselves the targets of a man throwing full beer cans at them early Friday morning as they were making multiple arrests, according to the Madison Police Dept. The MPD report noted the 28-year-old man “had nothing to do with the stop [that lead...
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
nbc15.com
Teen arrested after long Monroe Co. standoff, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teen in Monroe Co. who was arrested Thursday evening after a long standoff at a rural Tomah home allegedly fired multiple shots, several of which came deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were on their way to home around 6 p.m. after receiving...
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
nbc15.com
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle rider hits raccoon during illegal pass in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries Friday morning after hitting a raccoon while trying to get around a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Multiple people called 911 around 8 a.m. alerting emergency responders to the crash, which happened along...
nbc15.com
3rd suspect sought in Madison killing this summer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the summertime killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison. The Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday that they are searching for Charvis Blue and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Anyone...
nbc15.com
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man has died after his bicycle and vehicle collided on a major downtown artery early Thursday morning, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North Shore Drive intersection. MPD warned the wreck was causing serious delays and officers were redirecting traffic.
nbc15.com
Portage community members support a family after house fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A community is stepping up after a fire in Portage leaves a family of seven without a home. Portage Fire Department reported a structure fire on the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. Tristan Schoessow says she is thankful her family was able to leave their home...
Comments / 0