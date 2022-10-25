ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestville, NY

Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Arrested

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused drug dealer has been arrested by police in Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 341 Forest Avenue, the upper apartment, just before 1 p.m. on Friday. 19-year-old Simeon Leeper was allegedly found in possession of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village

Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
MEADVILLE, PA
Visiting a Professional Cuddlist

Let's face it. There are times when we may feel scared, anxious, or lonely. It's great to have family and friends who are always there to give us some support. That's not always the case for some people. However, there is someone in the Erie region who will be glad to be by your side. She's a professional cuddlist.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects

Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
ERIE, PA
Chatting with Sonya and Friends Celebrates Third Anniversary at Room 33

Room 33 was the host of a celebration, for a special anniversary on Thursday night. Chatting with Sonya and Friends welcomed a live audience to be a part of their third anniversary celebration. The evening included a cocktail hour with a DJ, a VIP section, photos, and a lot of...
ERIE, PA
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
JAMESTOWN, NY

