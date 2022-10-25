Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused drug dealer has been arrested by police in Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 341 Forest Avenue, the upper apartment, just before 1 p.m. on Friday. 19-year-old Simeon Leeper was allegedly found in possession of...
erienewsnow.com
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
erienewsnow.com
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Driver of Tractor Trailer Fell Asleep Before Vehicle Ran off Interstate 90
The driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep before the vehicle ran off Interstate 90 and down an embankment into a ravine in western Erie County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 8.6 in Girard Township.
erienewsnow.com
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Department Partners with the City of Erie for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing drugs. It also aims to educate the public about the abuse of prescription medications. In support of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Erie Police Department is hosting a collection site in...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Residents File Complaint Against Developer; Calamar Responds
For Naomi Stewart and the other residents of Connect 55 Meadville, the past several months have been filled with uncertainty. "I am so mad at Calamar, (with) the way they have upset so many lives," said Stewart. "It's sad when money motivates more than the heart." Once their leases are...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village
Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
erienewsnow.com
Visiting a Professional Cuddlist
Let's face it. There are times when we may feel scared, anxious, or lonely. It's great to have family and friends who are always there to give us some support. That's not always the case for some people. However, there is someone in the Erie region who will be glad to be by your side. She's a professional cuddlist.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
erienewsnow.com
Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects
Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
erienewsnow.com
Chatting with Sonya and Friends Celebrates Third Anniversary at Room 33
Room 33 was the host of a celebration, for a special anniversary on Thursday night. Chatting with Sonya and Friends welcomed a live audience to be a part of their third anniversary celebration. The evening included a cocktail hour with a DJ, a VIP section, photos, and a lot of...
erienewsnow.com
Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
erienewsnow.com
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
erienewsnow.com
Warren Area High School Student is the First to Receive the Emerging Leaders Class Act Scholarship
A Warren Area High School student is coming off a big day at school. A historic one, really. She's the very first recipient of the Emerging Leaders Class Act Award, from the Northwest Tri Country Intermediate Unit, otherwise known as IU5. Lilly Broadcasting is among several local businesses sponsoring the...
Comments / 0