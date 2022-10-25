Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fairless Hills Mom Embezzled $1.8M from Her Horsham Employer; Bought Shoes, Vacations, and Furniture
Donna Laansma of Fairless Hills has been sentenced in an embezzlement case involving her Horsham employer. Under sentencing from the Department of Justice for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pa., Donna Laansma will serve three years in prison and three years’ supervised release. The Fairless Hills...
Limerick Residents — Having Called for Open Space Preservation — Now Must Decide How to Pay for It
Limerick residents will be deciding whether to fund open land preservation across its rapidly developing landscape. A Nov. 8 Limerick Township ballot query will ask residents put their money where their mouths are. The question is in regard to a possible increase to the township’s earned income tax (EIT) to fund open space preservation. Emily Rizzo filled a vacant news spot at WHYY with the story.
Penn Community Bank Partners with Phila. Financial Counseling Firm on Home Ownership Initiative
Penn Community Bank is promoting financial literacy in an effort to spur home ownership in Phila.Image via iStock. Penn Community Bank has partnered with Clarifi — a Phila. financial counseling organization — to bolster financial literacy as a means of expanding homeownership opportunities in the city.
Ardmore-based ZenQMS Brings on Susquehanna Growth Equity as Minority Investment Partner
After 13 years without an outside investment, Abington-based ZenQMS brought on Susquehanna Growth Equity as a minority investment partner in August to help with its growth, writes Sarah Huffman for Technical.ly. Co-founded by Panos Boudouvas and Graham Wert, the company built a platform that helps life sciences companies manage their...
KOP Rail Project: Some Transit Advocates Wonder If It Indeed Punches the Ticket to Success
Proponents of the King of Prussia Rail Project cite its use of existing infrastructure from the 1907 Philadelphia & Western Railroad, which became the Norristown High Speed Line. The King of Prussia Rail Project continues to gather steam among political and business leaders. But as Alex Davis points out in...
Aqua Receives Grant to Add PFAS Treatment to Local Areas
Essential Utilities Inc. has announced that subsidiary Aqua Pennsylvania received approval by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Authority for a PENNVEST grant to construct a treatment facility for two of its Hatboro well stations in Horsham Township, Montgomery County. The treatment will remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which have found their way into Pennsylvania’s waterways due to widespread industrial uses in fire-fighting foams, carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics, paper packaging for food, and other materials that are resistant to water, grease, or stains.
Tasty Tasting Menus: Three Recommendations Ensure Diners Get Their Kicks out of Prix Fixe
Three Montgomery County restaurants got a big nod for their small servings of tasting menu shared fare.Image via iStock. Prix fixe tasting menus are becoming locally popular among restaurateurs — who gain the advantage of some evenness with diners’ selections — and patrons — who can sample dishes they may not ordinarily try. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Jenn Ladd sampled 15 tasting menus in the Phila. suburbs and noted three in Montgomery County that are tip-top.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 26 Major Road, Royersford, Is No Minor-League Home
26 Major Road, Royersford.Image via Realtor.com. With MLB currently dominating headlines in Montgomery County (and everywhere else), a Royersford real estate opportunity that is currently at bat seems appropriate. Even its address — 26 Major Road — evokes Phillies baseball images of offensive homers and defensive outfield snags.
Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Holds Nov. 10 Job Fair
The Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is holding a business expo and job fair on Nov. 10 from 4–7 PM. The Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce (EMCCC) is holding a business expo and job fair on Nov. 10 from 4–7 PM. The event is at the Blue Bell campus of Montgomery County Community College, in the Health Sciences Center gymnasium.
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
Philly Mag Recommends Ardmore Restaurant That Has Laid to Rest Its Past as a Ghost Kitchen
Philadelphia Magazine’s Foobooze restaurant writer Hanna Albertine has spotlighted “The Philly 15” in a recent issue. It’s a list of a dozen-plus-three establishments may be in their freshman years in terms of business plans, but they are already serving graduate-level dishes. The recommendations center on new,...
Montgomery County Community College Theatre Arts Program Presents Two Upcoming Student Productions
Montgomery County Community College’s Theatre Arts Program will present two upcoming performances that will feature the talent that emerges from the college’s Theatre Arts department.
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
VFTCB Luncheon Set to ‘Forge Ahead’ to First In-Person, Organization-Wide Gathering Since 2019
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) staff and President & CEO, Mike Bowman, will share its optimistic outlook for tourism in Montgomery County when its leadership and staff welcome 450 attendees to the organization’s first in-person annual luncheon event in three years. The event takes place tomorrow,...
Jim Cawley, Former Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, Named President of Rosemont College
Jim Cawley.Image via Rosemont College. The Rosemont College Board of Trustees has named Interim President Jim Cawley as the college’s 15th President. Cawley has served in an interim capacity since June 21, and his contract has been extended to June 30, 2028.
YouTube’s Beauty Expert RCL Star, Beauty Entrepreneur Sells Her Wynnewood Home for $4.2M
The Wynnewood home of YouTube star Rachel Levin is on the market.Image via Realtor.com. YouTube star and beauty entrepreneur Rachel Levin — better known under her online moniker RCLBeauty101 — has sold her Wynnewood home for $4.2 million. Lisa Dukart covered the transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Upcoming TV Episode of ‘Pawn Stars’ Filmed in West Chester
Pawn Stars at American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester. An episode of the popular History Channel reality television program, Pawn Stars, was filmed at a West Chester location, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. Cast of the show stepped into the the American...
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community
The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music.Image via Hobart's Run. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
Neumann Presents Award for Children’s Literature to Reem Faruqi
Neumann University presented its 2022 Bock Book Award for Children’s Literature to I Can Help, the tale of a young girl who rediscovers her innate kindness after peer pressure stifles her desire to help others. Author Reem Faruqi and illustrator Mikela Prevost accepted the prize online Oct. 26 from...
