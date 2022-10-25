Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash. Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area. They added that the roadway is expected...
Fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam
On Saturday morning, there was a fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam.
westernmassnews.com
Part of Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to crash
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holyoke Street in Easthampton is closed due to a crash. Police said the street, which is also referred to as Route 141, will be closed between East Green Street and Spring Street for an “indefinite length of time.”. Drivers are being asked...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: New traffic plan takes effect for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds returned to the MassMutual Center Friday night. Following their home opener two weeks ago, major traffic backups prompted city leaders to come up with a new plan, which took effect tonight. It was a busy night in downtown Springfield as the Thunderbirds were...
westernmassnews.com
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
Springfield bicyclist killed in East Longmeadow hit-and-run car crash
A cyclist died from his injuries following a fatal hit-and-run collision on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night, police said. The East Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a bicyclist was struck by dark colored sedan or crossover-type vehicle, an East Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post read. First responders performed resuscitation efforts before the cyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire in Chester
CHESTER, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 2 a.m., crews were sent to a house fire on 80 West Main Street in Chester. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and continue to work to put out the fire. The road closed on Route 20 from Blandford Road to Round...
Feeding Hills man turns himself in after deadly hit & run accident in East Longmeadow
A Feeding Hills man was arrested Friday after a deadly hit and run accident on North Main Street in East Longmeadow.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
westernmassnews.com
3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
1 person taken to hospital after car crashes on Emery St. in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department were called to 11 Emery St. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning for a motor vehicle accident.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Rising mortgage rates impacting local housing market. Mortgage interest rates now top seven percent for the first time since 2002 and we’ve learned that home sales are down in western Massachusetts an average of 11-percent.
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield may open sooner than expected
The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.
westernmassnews.com
Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar, Ambulance Responding After Man Falls From Roof in Torrington
A man fell from a roof in Torrington Thursday and an ambulance and LifeStar are responding, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The man fell around 20 feet from a roof on Highland Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
Comments / 0