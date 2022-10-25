ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash. Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area. They added that the roadway is expected...
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of Route 141 in Easthampton closed due to crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holyoke Street in Easthampton is closed due to a crash. Police said the street, which is also referred to as Route 141, will be closed between East Green Street and Spring Street for an “indefinite length of time.”. Drivers are being asked...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield bicyclist killed in East Longmeadow hit-and-run car crash

A cyclist died from his injuries following a fatal hit-and-run collision on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night, police said. The East Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a bicyclist was struck by dark colored sedan or crossover-type vehicle, an East Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post read. First responders performed resuscitation efforts before the cyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now. Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire in Chester

CHESTER, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 2 a.m., crews were sent to a house fire on 80 West Main Street in Chester. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and continue to work to put out the fire. The road closed on Route 20 from Blandford Road to Round...
CHESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Multiple cars crashed near State Police barracks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major crash near the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
SHEFFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1

A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Rising mortgage rates impacting local housing market. Mortgage interest rates now top seven percent for the first time since 2002 and we’ve learned that home sales are down in western Massachusetts an average of 11-percent.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
GLASTONBURY, CT

