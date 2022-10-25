ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS San Francisco

Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
BERKELEY, CA
KHQ Right Now

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KHQ Right Now

Police identify suspect after Paul Pelosi attacked in home with hammer

(The Center Square) – Police have a suspect in custody following the assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Police identified 42-year-old David Depape as a suspect in the home invasion and assault on Friday morning. When police...
KHQ Right Now

Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday morning. Intruder beats Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home. An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
