WDBJ7.com
Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Museum of Natural History to host first Bonez and Booz Halloween event
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History is hosting its first ever Bonez and Booz Halloween event. The festival will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The family-friendly event will include fire performances, magic shows, costume contests and carnival games. They will also...
WDBJ7.com
West End Center holds Spooky Sprint Spectacular
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a way to burn off all the candy you’ll be eating this Halloween. The West End Center, which serves about 150 children each year who live in Roanoke’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods, is expanding its annual Spooky Sprint 5K in a Spooky Spectacular. The event includes a 5K run, costume contest, children’s activities, wellness information and food.
WDBJ7.com
Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of families in all kinds of costumes waited in line for a free Trunk or Treat event in Salem. Thursday, October 27, the Kazim Shrine Circus hosted the event for the first time at the Salem Civic Center. The event was one day before the 2022 circus.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML Harmeneers to host show in two locations
The Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus 27th Annual Show will be presented in two locations this year. Directed by Celie Holmes, “Thru The Years” will reprise all audience favorites from the SML Harmeneers’ last 10 annual shows. The first show will be presented at Timberlake United...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend. Blue Ridge Nightmares, an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history, is preparing new experiences for the family. It is the home creating a...
WDBJ7.com
The Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats to schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have a coat this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. Their Winter Coat Drive is a part of their Keep Giving Initiatives that...
WDBJ7.com
Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend. Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots. Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM. Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM. Marshmallow Roasting -...
WDBJ7.com
Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Kazim Shrine Circus gave the WDBJ7 Mornin’ team a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The circus has transformed the Salem Civic Center into the big top, and there are a few new friends inside—including Sky Cycle and former America’s Got Talent contestant Bone Breakers.
WSET
Spooky Spots: Spooky Trail Walk is not your average walk in the woods
GOODE, Va. (WSET) — How many times did you hear as a kid -- don't go into the woods at night?. The two of us apparently never got that memo. And neither did Ben LeMora, the mastermind behind this walk that you won't soon forget. "It was really spooky...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dracula will take the stage as a ballet Saturday at the Jefferson Center. The story follows Dracula, as he launches his reign of terror following the tragic loss of his wife. Centuries later, a lawyer, Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count.
WSLS
Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Angels of Assisi fundraiser and adoption event
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Vineyard and Angels of Assisi are teaming up for fun and fundraising at their joint event Sunday. Guests Carol Jessee, the Director of Development for Angels of Assisi and Barbara Kolb, owner of Blue Ridge Vineyard, were on 7@four to share how you and your family can enjoy a fun, relaxing afternoon in the Blue Ridge Mountains with live music.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, October 26, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Jennifer in Roanoke asked, “My dog Jax is new to the family and goes nuts for...
WDBJ7.com
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
WSLS
Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
