Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
WDBJ7.com

West End Center holds Spooky Sprint Spectacular

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a way to burn off all the candy you’ll be eating this Halloween. The West End Center, which serves about 150 children each year who live in Roanoke’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods, is expanding its annual Spooky Sprint 5K in a Spooky Spectacular. The event includes a 5K run, costume contest, children’s activities, wellness information and food.
WDBJ7.com

Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of families in all kinds of costumes waited in line for a free Trunk or Treat event in Salem. Thursday, October 27, the Kazim Shrine Circus hosted the event for the first time at the Salem Civic Center. The event was one day before the 2022 circus.
Smith Mountain Eagle

SML Harmeneers to host show in two locations

The Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus 27th Annual Show will be presented in two locations this year. Directed by Celie Holmes, “Thru The Years” will reprise all audience favorites from the SML Harmeneers’ last 10 annual shows. The first show will be presented at Timberlake United...
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend. Blue Ridge Nightmares, an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history, is preparing new experiences for the family. It is the home creating a...
WDBJ7.com

Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend. Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots. Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM. Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM. Marshmallow Roasting -...
WDBJ7.com

Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Kazim Shrine Circus gave the WDBJ7 Mornin’ team a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The circus has transformed the Salem Civic Center into the big top, and there are a few new friends inside—including Sky Cycle and former America’s Got Talent contestant Bone Breakers.
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home looks at history of sports club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
WDBJ7.com

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dracula will take the stage as a ballet Saturday at the Jefferson Center. The story follows Dracula, as he launches his reign of terror following the tragic loss of his wife. Centuries later, a lawyer, Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count.
WSLS

Virginia Tech dorm floods, some students lose belongings

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students were out in the cold after their dorm flooded on Thursday morning. Students living in Slusher Hall claim one student got upset and began hitting ceiling tiles which they say caused a pipe to burst and flood multiple floors. Some students were lucky...
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Angels of Assisi fundraiser and adoption event

EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Vineyard and Angels of Assisi are teaming up for fun and fundraising at their joint event Sunday. Guests Carol Jessee, the Director of Development for Angels of Assisi and Barbara Kolb, owner of Blue Ridge Vineyard, were on 7@four to share how you and your family can enjoy a fun, relaxing afternoon in the Blue Ridge Mountains with live music.
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pet Talk, October 26, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Jennifer in Roanoke asked, “My dog Jax is new to the family and goes nuts for...
WDBJ7.com

Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
WSLS

Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
