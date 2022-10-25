Read full article on original website
Grudge Mountain
Danny Lavery welcomes Margo Donohue, author of Filmed in Brooklyn, and co-host of the podcasts, Book Vs. Movie, Dorking Out, and What a Creep. Lavery and Donohue read a letter from someone who is not ready to forgive her friend for many months of ghosting. Give the gift of Plus...
Separation Made Simple(ish)
On this episode: Zak and Jamilah are joined by Fiona Kong, creator of Home Sweet Homes: A Journal & Planner for Co-parents & Child. They answer a question from a mom who is beginning the process of separating from her husband. She wants to know how she can make the transition to living between houses as easy as possible for her son.
Hocus Pocus Has No Focus
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Jess Zimmerman, who writes about witches, feminism, and all the scary ladies. They sit down to unpack their feelings about Disney’s Hocus Pocus films - both past and present and how the witch discussion has changed in the thirty years between movies.
House of the Dragon
This week, Slate’s Sam Adams and Rebecca Onion spoil the season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore. Email us at spoilers@slate.com. Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.
Twitter Is Dead; Long Live Twitter
Twitter has been a lot of things—where you posted your lunch, where you met your people, where you were subjected to a harassment campaign. Now, as Elon Musk prepares to take the reins, where is it headed?. Guest: Will Oremus, technology reporter for the Washington Post. Host: Lizzie O’Leary...
I Still Don’t Understand How Mike Davis Could Write Like That
I have never lived in Los Angeles, but I have probably spent more time thinking about L.A. than any other city that I haven’t resided in. This is partly the fault of Hollywood, of Ice Cube and The White Album, of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Party Down, of the despised Lakers, but it’s mostly the fault of Mike Davis. Davis, the historian and urban theorist who died on Tuesday, was probably my favorite writer about cities that I have ever read. He didn’t only write about L.A., not by a long shot, but L.A. was his Beatrice, his Dark Lady. Every time I visit Los Angeles Davis’ work floods through my brain, often down to specific words, phrases, and sentences.
Stephen Grossman, longtime ‘Newhart’ producer, dead at 76
Stephen Grossman, who was coordinating producer on the television series “Newhart” during its eight-year run, died Thursday. He was 76. Grossman died of complications from COVID-19, Variety reported. The veteran producer, whose career spanned 35 years in the entertainment industry, produced all 184 episodes of “Newhart” from 1982...
