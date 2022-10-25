ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

• Data from the Food Foundation charity showed that in September nearly one in five families experienced food insecurity, rather than one in five low-income families as we said ( Millions forced to skip meals … as cost of living crisis deepens , 18 October, p16).

• The chief executive of Shetland Islands council is Maggie Sandison, not “Sanderson” ( Shetland loses internet and phone services after subsea cable is cut , 21 October, p26).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Barbra Streisand: ‘It’s the funniest thing to me that people still can’t get my name right’

Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Latino activists have been changing Arizona politics. The midterms are their biggest challenge yet

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

This Is National Wake review – the story of South Africa’s multiracial punk rockers

One Leg One Eye: And Take the Black Worm With Me review – gorgeousness and menace

Noel Duggan obituary

‘There is no safety net’: music festivals in UK raise ticket prices as costs soar

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

