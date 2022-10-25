ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Wisconsin Man Who Killed Six People During Holiday Parade Found Guilty– Faces Life Sentence

The Wisconsin man who drove his vehicle through a parade last year, killing six people, has been found guilty. According to The Hill, a jury in Wisconsin found Darrell Brooks, 40, guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for his role in the deadly 2021 incident. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges he faced, which included recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing death, bail jumping, and misdemeanor battery.
WAUKESHA, WI
Black Enterprise

Report Shows Almost Every Black Officer Experienced Discrimination at Tennessee Police Department

Several Black officers representing the Knoxville Police Department staff have reportedly felt discriminated against, according to an external review of the department. The review, conducted by consulting firm 21CP Solutions, discovered these findings that comprised almost all 15 Black officers in the department. According to the review, the officers not...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Black Enterprise

Mother of Woman Whose Body Was Left to Rot By NY Funeral Home, Speaks Out

A wake had loved ones in dismay while viewing Regina Christophe’s body. After pursuing a lawsuit against the John J. McManus and Sons Funeral Home alleging the 37-year-old’s body was left unrecognizable, Chantel Jean, mother of Christophe, spoke to a source in an exclusive interview about the incident that happened earlier this year.
Black Enterprise

‘This Isn’t A Rodeo’, Utah Deputy Sparks Backlash For Twirling Lasso While Pursuing Black Man

A white Utah deputy’s decision to use a lasso rope while searching for a Black male suspect has sparked upset from the Black community. Deputy Amanda Edwards is under fire for July bodycam footage that revealed her on-foot pursuit of a Black homeless man wanted for stealing sunglasses from a gift shop on Moab’s Main Street, KSL reports. The video shows Edwards coiling the rope in her hand or twirling it in the air in front of her.
MOAB, UT
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy