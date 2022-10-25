Read full article on original website
Missouri Police Under Fire for Allegedly Ignoring Abductions Claims Before Black Woman Escaped Basement
A police department in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is being criticized for allegedly dismissing claims of Black women being abducted before a Black woman escaped a suspect’s basement. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, was arrested on Oct. 7 after the 22-year-old woman escaped from his home after being sexually assaulted, according...
Wisconsin Man Who Killed Six People During Holiday Parade Found Guilty– Faces Life Sentence
The Wisconsin man who drove his vehicle through a parade last year, killing six people, has been found guilty. According to The Hill, a jury in Wisconsin found Darrell Brooks, 40, guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for his role in the deadly 2021 incident. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges he faced, which included recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing death, bail jumping, and misdemeanor battery.
Former Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal Convicted of Slaying Cop In 1980s, Asks For New Trial
Mumia Abu-Jamal, the former Black Panther and radical journalist who was convicted of murdering a police officer in 1981, is seeking a new trial after new evidence shows his original trial was tainted. Abu-Jamal is one of the better-known figures of the African American liberation advocates who have spent decades...
Canadian Police Face Backlash For Using DNA to Create Digital Images of Unidentified Suspects
Black residents in the Edmonton region of Alberta, Canada, are calling out the local police for the use of phenotyping, a practice where DNA is used to create digital images of unidentified suspects. Last Tuesday, community groups came together to pen a letter to Edmonton Police Commission Chairman John McDougall...
Four Teens Killed In Car Crash After Reportedly Performing Viral TikTok Trend ‘The Kia Challenge’
An investigation continues to unfold the details of a deadly tragedy. Four teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash on the Kensington Expressway Monday morning in Buffalo, New York. According to the New York Post, the four teens, identified as Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17;...
Report Shows Almost Every Black Officer Experienced Discrimination at Tennessee Police Department
Several Black officers representing the Knoxville Police Department staff have reportedly felt discriminated against, according to an external review of the department. The review, conducted by consulting firm 21CP Solutions, discovered these findings that comprised almost all 15 Black officers in the department. According to the review, the officers not...
Mother of Woman Whose Body Was Left to Rot By NY Funeral Home, Speaks Out
A wake had loved ones in dismay while viewing Regina Christophe’s body. After pursuing a lawsuit against the John J. McManus and Sons Funeral Home alleging the 37-year-old’s body was left unrecognizable, Chantel Jean, mother of Christophe, spoke to a source in an exclusive interview about the incident that happened earlier this year.
‘This Isn’t A Rodeo’, Utah Deputy Sparks Backlash For Twirling Lasso While Pursuing Black Man
A white Utah deputy’s decision to use a lasso rope while searching for a Black male suspect has sparked upset from the Black community. Deputy Amanda Edwards is under fire for July bodycam footage that revealed her on-foot pursuit of a Black homeless man wanted for stealing sunglasses from a gift shop on Moab’s Main Street, KSL reports. The video shows Edwards coiling the rope in her hand or twirling it in the air in front of her.
