A white Utah deputy’s decision to use a lasso rope while searching for a Black male suspect has sparked upset from the Black community. Deputy Amanda Edwards is under fire for July bodycam footage that revealed her on-foot pursuit of a Black homeless man wanted for stealing sunglasses from a gift shop on Moab’s Main Street, KSL reports. The video shows Edwards coiling the rope in her hand or twirling it in the air in front of her.

MOAB, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO