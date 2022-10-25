Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Oct. 29): We’ll Cross K-State’s Goal, Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’
Beat the Wildcats – here are the TV details and everything else you need to know about the 2:30pm CST game in Manhattan. • The Pokes will be in the conversation for a trip to Arlington regardless of what happens today but the below is true:. Oklahoma State has...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg Wants to Share the Oklahoma State Wrestling ‘Brand’ with the World
At the Oklahoma State’s wrestling media availability Wednesday, John Smith inadvertently talked about the next “Bout at the Ballpark,” where Oklahoma State will return to Arlington on Feb. 3 to wrestle the returning NCAA runner-up Michigan. Last year Oklahoma State wrestled Iowa in the event and behind...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Running Back Kedrick Reescano Decommits from Michigan State Following OSU Visit
A four-star Michigan State commit was in Stillwater for an official visit this past weekend — and now he is no longer a Michigan State commit. Kedrick Reescano, a running back from New Caney, Texas, announced his decommitment from Michigan State on Thursday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Reescano is the No. 174 player in 247Sports Composite rankings.
Texas Football: 5-Star CB Kobe Black says he ‘feels at home’ in Austin
The early returns for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class are looking pretty good thus far. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have reeled in three blue-chip commitments in the 2024 class, which has given Texas a top 10 class in the nation for that cycle. The picture of...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez Reportedly Game-Time Decision vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy said earlier in the week that he felt it was likely that Kansas State starting QB Adrian Martinez, who was banged up last week and whose status on Saturday vs. Oklahoma State was seemingly up in the air, would more than likely play vs. the Pokes. But a...
hookemheadlines.com
Texas basketball trending for 5-Star F Ron Holland
Less than two weeks from the start of the college hoops regular season, Texas basketball also looks to have something going for the 2023 recruiting class. Texas and head coach Chris Beard has yet to land a single commitment in the 2023 class. But that is probably going to change very soon.
KOCO
Hall of Famer Johnny Bench coming home to Oklahoma for 75th birthday celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hall of Fame baseball player Johnny Bench will be back in his home state of Oklahoma later this year to celebrate his 75th birthday. Bench was born on Dec. 7, 1947, and was raised in Binger, which is 60 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Oklahoma baseball prospect in 1965, and Bench went on to become arguably the best catch in baseball history.
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Football Notebook: Presley on Vaughn, Clay’s Impactful First Start and Safety Muhammad
STILLWATER — The Cowboys can’t seem to get away from games with major Big 12 title implications. Oklahoma State travels to Manhattan for a game against Kansas State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with both teams on one conference loss. Cowboy players were made available to the media after their Tuesday practice. Here are three topics that stood out.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Upcoming Season
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team starts its season in a little over a week with a Nov. 3 exhibition against Ouachita Baptist. Mike Boynton, Quion Williams and Woody Newton met with reporters Tuesday to preview the season.
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
Comments / 2