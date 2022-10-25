Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022
November is upon us, and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Two Xbox titles are up for grabs this month. And don’t forget, you get Xbox Live Gold for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Free Horror and Warhammer 40,000 Games
Every Thursday the Epic Games Store updates with new free games to claim, and this week users can claim two different titles. Starting today, users can snag Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The two games are free through November 3rd at 11 a.m., when the next batch of free games will be made available. Users new to the Epic Games Store should keep in mind that once claimed, these games will be available permanently in the user's library. That means there's no rush to complete either of these titles by any sort of deadline!
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer warns against changing your region for early access
If you're thinking about a digital trip to New Zealand, maybe don't
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Here’s how Netflix will come after password-sharers in early 2023
One aspect of the Netflix earnings report from Tuesday that didn’t get as much immediate attention as did the overall highlights of the quarter — like the better-than-expected subscriber additions and the overall snapshot of the company’s health at the moment — is the streamer’s plan to crack down on Netflix account sharing in earnest starting sometime in early 2023.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Comments / 0