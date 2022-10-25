Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
IGN
The Callisto Protocol: Hands-On Preview
The Callisto Protocol is the upcoming horror game co-created by Striking Distance founder Glen Schofield. It's a love letter to Dead Space while establishing a new IP with some new mechanics that work well and others that leave a little more to be desired. We got some hands-on time with The Callisto Protocol on PS5 and here are our thoughts.
IGN
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
IGN
Pixelshire - Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Learn the ins and outs of Pixelshire in this new trailer featuring commentary from the team that will highlight key features of the upcoming game. Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life sim elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remake - Full Game Walkthrough
IGN’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 full gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find all three of Hassan's missiles, fight back against betrayal, and get a glimpse at what's to come for the Modern Warfare series. 00:00:00 - Intro. 00:00:02 - Strike. 00:05:48 - Kill or Capture. 00:26:43...
IGN
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
IGN
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
IGN
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
IGN
Rainbow Six Extraction - After Effect Gameplay Trailer
Rainbow Six Extraction's limited-time event, After Effect, is available now until November 17, 2022. Check out the new trailer for the After Effect crisis event. The event brings a new enemy, new REACT tech, and new cosmetic rewards. In After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry...
IGN
BIOTA Swarm - Gameplay Overview Trailer
BIOTA Swarm is a bullet hell roguelite shooter inspired by games like Vampire Survivors. The latest trailer runs through its characters, weapon upgrades, and how the randomly generated levels will offer unique challenges with each playthrough.
IGN
Genshin Layla Build Guide - Best Talents, Weapons, Artifacts, and Teams
Looking for the best Genshin Impact Layla build? Layla is an upcoming 4-star Cryo character who wields a sword, due to be introduced as part of Version 3.2. Layla is expected to be a support character, specifically a shielder character that can shoot stars and inflict the Cryo element to create elemental reactions.
IGN
Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Research Part II
The following Timed Research Tasks are available for completion during the Halloween Part II event. For a number of the Timed/Yamask Research Tasks, check out our Halloween Part I Research page for a breakdown of all the tasks and rewards still available for completion up until the end of the Halloween Part II event.
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
IGN
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
IGN
Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Boxset Reprints Two Essential Lore Guides
Dark Horse's twin-volume Dragon Age: The World of Thedas series is pretty much the perfect resource for anyone who likes to geek out about the lore of this fantasy gaming universe. And while the original hardcover editions are becoming harder to find in print these days, that won't be an issue much longer.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is A Great Send-Off for Ethan
After much excitement, the DLC pack for the beloved Resident Evil Village is finally here. Titled The Winters’ Expansion, it contains a new story chapter called ‘Shadows of Rose’ as well as a bunch of new playable characters for the Mercenaries score-attack mode, and a few other editions. Regardless of how you feel about what it does for the story, I imagine this expansion will go a long way in boosting the longevity of Resident Evil Village for those who really loved the original game.
IGN
Stuck in the Mud: How a Tiny, Beloved Driving Game Sparked a Bizarre, Decade-Long Feud
Back in June, fans of 2014 physics-based driving game Spintires encountered a frustrating problem when the game was suddenly and mysteriously removed from Steam. It was reinstated not long after and then, just a few days later, removed again. It hasn’t returned since, and fans have been left in the dark as to whether they’ll ever be able to download, update, or share their beloved driving games with others ever again.
IGN
Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles - Cellarius Oracle Spotlight
Buddy breaks down the ins and outs, ups and downs of Astrea's second playable Oracle, Cellarius! A berserker feeding on the damage he takes on, Cellarius' specialty is pumping up for huge hits of gigantic damage!
IGN
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
IGN
The Pale Blue Eye - Official Trailer
West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).
Comments / 0