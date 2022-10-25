ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Martin Lewis shares tip on how to save money while paying off credit card debt

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45G6Qv_0imHsTCd00

Martin Lewis has reiterated his crucial advice ahead of Christmas that people with multiple credit card debts should focus on clearing the one with the highest APR while paying the minimum on the others.

The personal finance guru urged viewers of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show to take heed of this tip amid the cost-of-living crisis – when borrowers’ pockets are expected to be hit harder by rising rates of interest and inflation.

The majority of the money that someone in overwhelming debt has available – after paying living expenses – should be allocated to the debt with the highest APR, as failure to do this could see their debt spiral out of control.

Mr Lewis said: “Always, when you’ve got debts, list them in order and you prioritise the one with the highest APR – the highest interest rate – because it’s growing more quickly and you pay the minimums on everything else.

“And then when that one’s gone you focus on the next-highest. Because if you [pay] equally on all of them, you’ve got the one that’s growing the most quickly and you’re not trying to get rid of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bky4c_0imHsTCd00

Borrowers should also try doing this with their overdrafts as some of them can be just as expensive as credit cards, he added.

Mr Lewis also said that people overwhelmed by their financial struggles should contact advice charities so that they can get some peace of mind and a good night’s sleep.

But he warned that the charities are expected to become much busier in the run-up to Christmas, and the weeks after.

Mr Lewis listed the main ones as Citizens Advice , StepChange , National Debtline , and CAP (Christians Against Poverty).

He said it was particularly important to contact an advice charity if a borrower was either struggling to pay minimum payments, has debt – excluding mortgage and student loans – larger than a year’s worth of their salary, and if they are struggling to sleep at night or have depression or anxiety.

Mr Lewis also said: “Of course, you don’t want to borrow any more and you want to minimise your spending to see if you can recoup extra money – I know it’s difficult in the cost-of-living crisis – to put toward your debt.”

Borrowers with medium to high credit scores could benefit from shifting their debts to a credit card with a lower, or even 0 per cent, APR to give them some breathing room while tackling the amount owed, his website MoneySavingExpert says.

“Even if you don’t have a great credit score, there are still attainable deals” on balance transfer offers, it adds.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
Real Simple

The Pros and Cons of Increasing Your Credit Card Limit

You’ve been paying your credit card on time every month—so now it’s time to get a little extra credit for your good work. Increasing your credit limit can give you more buying power, but it may have some unintended consequences on your financial picture. Here are the pros and cons to consider before requesting a credit card limit increase.
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Tyla

Woman bought nothing for an entire year and it changed her life

The ongoing cost of living crisis has got us thinking of ways that we can cut back to save, but few of us would consider buying nothing for a whole year. But this is exactly what personal financial journalist Michelle McGagh did back in 2015, and her story is being resurfaced as many fear for their futures amid soaring inflation.
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year

Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy