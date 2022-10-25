CASSIUS Gems: Ciara’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments Prove She’s Still Leveling Up

R &B singer Ciara is celebrating a big birthday today.

She turns 37 years old today, and even though it’s been almost 20 years since “ Goodies ” dropped, Ciara’s still one of the most gorgeous women in the industry.

Known for her pop hits and dancing, Ciara’s always stayed in shape and is known to drop thirst straps on Instagram from time to time.

Last year she spoke to Cosmopolitan about making sure she’s still confident in her body as she works out, ages, and takes on the growing challenge of being a mother.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve definitely grown more confident – even the idea of embracing every step of this process, as I’m getting back to my base weight, is different,” Ciara told Cosmo . “There’s something really beautiful about embracing those steps. I’ve been loving my curves, even though I’m like ‘Okay, this is not quite my normal flow’ I still feel so confident it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if there’s more of my hips to hold on to. I think, especially as a woman, it’s important for us to be able to feel like that. There’s nothing better.”

We’d agree. In honor of her birthday, we take a look back at some of her hottest Instagram moments to prove she’s still leveling up.

1. Barely there

2. All natural

3. All legs

4. Legs, Part 2

5. Look back at it

6. Little Black dress

7. Model Pose

8. It’s the eyes for us

9.

10. Classy

11.

12.

13.

14.