Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbia.org

It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus

It will be at least a month before students at two St. Louis public high schools will be back in their building after a shooting Monday. Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced Tuesday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be off for the rest of this week so students and staff can receive counseling. They will return to class next week with virtual learning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
