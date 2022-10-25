Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Support grows for survivors of Monday’s deadly St. Louis school shooting
A memorial was held Friday with candles, balloons, and flowers being placed outside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.
St. Clair Co. nonprofit helps teens who are victims and witnesses of violence
O'FALLON, Ill. — Dr. Leslie Davis has helped more than 100 teens in the St. Louis area. The licensed clinical counselor saw a need in the community back in 2006 and continues her work through her program. She's based in O'Fallon, Illinois, but helps teens throughout St. Clair County,...
Gov. Parson held meeting thanking police for their bravery during school shooting
Gov. Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis on Thursday to thank the heroes who rushed into the south St. Louis high school to protect students and teachers from the gunman.
'Resilient' Teen Survives St. Louis School Shooting By Jumping Out Window
Brian Collins was in health class at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School when a gunman fatally shot his teacher, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell.
KMOV
St. Charles parents, students reflect on St. Louis shooting, increased SROs
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - The county council of St. Charles County allocated $2.2 million over the summer for student resource officers after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The move added 14 SROs to county schools. All county public schools have at least one armed officer now. This...
Military instincts helped safety officer save students and staff during school shooting Monday
ST. LOUIS — A safety officer at Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) credits his military instincts for his quick action when a shooter opened fire inside of the school on Monday. “When that gun was pointed at me...that AR-15 was pointed at me...I knew it was real right...
KMOV
‘He’s shooting all my babies:’ Principals recount day of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Monday morning, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School principal Dr. Kacy Seals Shahid said she was preparing to have her staff do a sweep of the halls to find the students who were late for class. Before that could happen, Shahid said she was notified by a security officer that an intruder was in the building.
Loss of colleague hits home for athletic director after Central VPA shooting
ST. LOUIS — It’s been a week of indescribable emotions after the deadly shooting at Central Visual Performance Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday. Two people died in that shooting including student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka. Seven others were injured. Funeral arrangements have been...
KMOV
Police thank businesses that helped during school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During Monday’s school shooting in south St. Louis City, employees at several nearby businesses stepped up to help students who evacuated and the police officers who responded. Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Michael Sack thanked those businesses. “But there were also some...
Jana Elementary students to be redistricted to 5 different area schools
400 students will be displaced from Jana Elementary after radioactive contamination was found in the school. The district announced the plan to the disappointment of many parents who were hoping that the kids could all be moved into a new building.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
Woman shot, critically injured in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Friday on North Broadway Avenue near Carrie Avenue in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Police said the woman, a 24-year-old, was shot in the head.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
kbia.org
It could be weeks before SLPS students at schools involved in shooting return to campus
It will be at least a month before students at two St. Louis public high schools will be back in their building after a shooting Monday. Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced Tuesday that Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be off for the rest of this week so students and staff can receive counseling. They will return to class next week with virtual learning.
news9.com
St. Louis School Moves To Virtual Learning After Shooting
Students at the St. Louis school that was the scene of a shooting will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week and the district says it could take weeks to complete necessary renovations. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has the latest details.
KMOV
Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
Social Media Misidentifies Spanish Lake Man as St. Louis School Shooter
"I want a check," says Deshawn Harris, who was wrongly identified by Gateway Pundit
St. Louis metro area walk to end Alzheimer’s
Join St. Louis area residents in a walk to end Alzheimer's. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the opening & Promise Garden Ceremony is at 9:30 a.m.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
