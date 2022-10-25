Read full article on original website
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
The Fifth Circuit, a Trump-shaped appeals court, ruled against the CFPB's funding structure because it gets money through the Fed instead of Congress.
Yahoo!
Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief
A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Lawmakers Seeking To Stop Crypto Hires From Federal Agencies
Lawmakers in Washington have written to federal financial regulators, seeking details on the steps taken to stop the “revolving door” between the regulatory agencies and the cryptocurrency industry. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jesús G. "Chuy" García, and Rashida Tlaib claimed...
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Biden's student-loan forgiveness can move forward for now after a federal judge just threw out one of the most serious GOP lawsuits against the debt relief
A federal judge struck down a lawsuit filed by six states seeking to challenge student-debt relief. It was regarded as one of the most serious challenges to the loan forgiveness plan. The GOP-led states could still appeal the case, but for now, Biden's debt relief can move forward. Republicans seeking...
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
Biden said Congress passed student loan cancellation. That's a lie, and you should care.
Imagine if former President Donald Trump had tried to pawn off to Congress an executive action he took. I guarantee widespread outrage would have ensued. During a weekend interview with the progressive group NowThis News, President Joe Biden made the startling claim that he had “signed a law” to forgive student debt.
Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Biden administration answers student loan court challenge; says the plan is legal
The federal government said six states suing to stop the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan cannot prove they will be injured if the debt relief program is put into place. Answering a suit that has led to a federal judge temporarily suspending the program on Friday, attorneys representing...
WCVB
Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls for stronger regulations against Zelle scams
WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling for action against fraud on Zelle, as herinvestigation reveals high rates of scams on the platform and banks’ negligence to the customers affected. Warren sent a letter to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, demanding stronger rules to prevent banks from...
WCVB
Student loan deadline Monday could help some borrowers save thousands
BOSTON — A lot of attention has been paid to President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but there's a deadline fast approaching for another program that could be worth much more money for some student loan borrowers. A waiver, which relaxed the rules for the federal Public Service Loan...
Washington Examiner
Biden to vote early in Delaware on Saturday alongside granddaughter
President Joe Biden plans to vote early on Saturday, according to the White House. White House officials added that Biden will be joined by his granddaughter, Naomi, for the trip. Officials did not answer questions about where and when first lady Jill Biden would vote. She is spending Saturday campaigning for Democratic candidates in New Hampshire and New York.
Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer And The Case Of The Missing Megadonors
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and venture capitalist Tom Steyer both spent substantial portions of their own multibillion-dolllar fortunes trying to win the presidency in 2020. Both men came up short in the Democratic primaries, though each had consolation prizes: Bloomberg managed to win American Samoa’s delegates and Steyer got to dance onstage to “Back That Ass Up” with Juvenile.
Diehl challenges Healey to anti-vaccine mandate pledge for Mass. kids
Geoff Diehl, the Donald Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial nominee, challenged his Democratic opponent Attorney General Maura Healey this week to make a pledge to not require COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Massachusetts children. Individual students and parents should have the latitude to decide “whether vaccination is the right decision for them,” Diehl...
