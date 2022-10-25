ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Yahoo!

Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief

A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
Benzinga

Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Lawmakers Seeking To Stop Crypto Hires From Federal Agencies

Lawmakers in Washington have written to federal financial regulators, seeking details on the steps taken to stop the “revolving door” between the regulatory agencies and the cryptocurrency industry. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jesús G. "Chuy" García, and Rashida Tlaib claimed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mother Jones

The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
WCVB

Student loan deadline Monday could help some borrowers save thousands

BOSTON — A lot of attention has been paid to President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, but there's a deadline fast approaching for another program that could be worth much more money for some student loan borrowers. A waiver, which relaxed the rules for the federal Public Service Loan...
Washington Examiner

Biden to vote early in Delaware on Saturday alongside granddaughter

President Joe Biden plans to vote early on Saturday, according to the White House. White House officials added that Biden will be joined by his granddaughter, Naomi, for the trip. Officials did not answer questions about where and when first lady Jill Biden would vote. She is spending Saturday campaigning for Democratic candidates in New Hampshire and New York.
DELAWARE STATE
HuffPost

Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer And The Case Of The Missing Megadonors

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and venture capitalist Tom Steyer both spent substantial portions of their own multibillion-dolllar fortunes trying to win the presidency in 2020. Both men came up short in the Democratic primaries, though each had consolation prizes: Bloomberg managed to win American Samoa’s delegates and Steyer got to dance onstage to “Back That Ass Up” with Juvenile.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

