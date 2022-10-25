ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

WSET

Youngkin joins Cline, Griffith for 'Get out to Vote' event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is hitting the campaign trail in Roanoke on Wednesday to encourage Virginians to cast their ballots. Youngkin is joining Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) for an early voting push at his "Get out to Vote" event.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke Valley drop-off spots announced for National Drug Take Back Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local law enforcement agencies, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC), the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Western Virginia Water Authority are partnering once again to collect expired, unused and unwanted medications for safe destruction on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at convenient parking lot locations across the valley.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Record number of students enrolled at Liberty University in 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 Liberty University welcomed a record number of students with both its residential and online programs. For the first time, over 130,000 people are enrolled. The number of residential students at Liberty University is 15,800, which is a record for the school. Meanwhile, over...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Firehouse Subs to celebrate first responders with free sub deal

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In honor of National First Responders Day all Firehouse Subs restaurants, including those in Roanoke-Lynchburg, are celebrating local first responder heroes with a special offer throughout the day. On Friday, all Roanoke-Lynchburg area firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs (in uniform or with valid ID)...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'

(WSET) — Some local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

School zone cameras to become operational in Altavista: APD

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department would like to inform the public that their School Zone Speed Cameras will become operational. This will start on October 31 and run through November 11, according to the department. The cameras will be issuing warnings to violators and on Monday,...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Roots and Reconnection: New exhibit will display the Poplar Forest enslaved community

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Throughout his lifetime, Thomas Jefferson profited from the crops grown by his slaves, the products they created, and their bodies themselves. On Saturday, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will host Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating Our Story, a free public event to celebrate the opening of Inextricably Intertwined: Jefferson and the Enslaved Community at Poplar Forest, a new exhibit about the lives of the Poplar Forest enslaved community.
FOREST, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSET

Hugh Freeze's contract extended to 2030 at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hugh Freeze has brought Liberty's football team through winning bowl games and iconic seasons, and now it looks like he's staying with the team--for at least another eight years at least. On Friday, Liberty University announced it is extending its contract with Freeze through 2030.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
LYNCHBURG, VA

