WSET
Youngkin joins Cline, Griffith for 'Get out to Vote' event in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is hitting the campaign trail in Roanoke on Wednesday to encourage Virginians to cast their ballots. Youngkin is joining Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) for an early voting push at his "Get out to Vote" event.
WSET
Central Virginia Community College Gets Grant to Offer Automation Opportunities
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Central Virginia Community College or CVCC has gotten a grant to offer more automation opportunities. It's a way to learn a new skillset to help you land a job. Emily learns what mechatronics is all about.
WSET
Roanoke Valley Libraries ready to implement OCLC Wise, improve online experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Valley Libraries (RVL), consisting of libraries in Botetourt County, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, and County of Roanoke, is implementing OCLC Wise this November. Wise is the first community engagement system for public libraries. With Wise, people can expect a personalized online...
WSET
River Ridge to host 2nd liberty auto show, in partnership with LU students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge has announced a partnership with the Liberty University School of Business to hold an auto show. This will take place on the shopping center’s property, near the soon-to-open Papa Gallo. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7...
WSET
Roanoke Valley drop-off spots announced for National Drug Take Back Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local law enforcement agencies, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC), the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Western Virginia Water Authority are partnering once again to collect expired, unused and unwanted medications for safe destruction on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at convenient parking lot locations across the valley.
WSET
Record number of students enrolled at Liberty University in 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 Liberty University welcomed a record number of students with both its residential and online programs. For the first time, over 130,000 people are enrolled. The number of residential students at Liberty University is 15,800, which is a record for the school. Meanwhile, over...
WSET
Firehouse Subs to celebrate first responders with free sub deal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In honor of National First Responders Day all Firehouse Subs restaurants, including those in Roanoke-Lynchburg, are celebrating local first responder heroes with a special offer throughout the day. On Friday, all Roanoke-Lynchburg area firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs (in uniform or with valid ID)...
WSET
Covington man pleads guilty for actions in January 6 Capitol Breach: U.S. Attorney Office
WASHINGTON (WSET) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges for destroying media equipment and other illegal conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of...
WSET
Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
WSET
Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'
(WSET) — Some local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
WSET
Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
WSET
School zone cameras to become operational in Altavista: APD
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department would like to inform the public that their School Zone Speed Cameras will become operational. This will start on October 31 and run through November 11, according to the department. The cameras will be issuing warnings to violators and on Monday,...
WSET
GALLERY: Roanoke Co. students collect over 1,400 boxes of mac and cheese for good cause
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — What started as a simple food drive by a Roanoke County school teacher has turned into mac and cheese mania. Chip Donahue, a 2nd-grade teacher at Glen Cove Elementary School, and his students have collected more than 1,400 boxes of Mac and cheese to donate next month to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSET
Roots and Reconnection: New exhibit will display the Poplar Forest enslaved community
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Throughout his lifetime, Thomas Jefferson profited from the crops grown by his slaves, the products they created, and their bodies themselves. On Saturday, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will host Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating Our Story, a free public event to celebrate the opening of Inextricably Intertwined: Jefferson and the Enslaved Community at Poplar Forest, a new exhibit about the lives of the Poplar Forest enslaved community.
WSET
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police Department looking to identify individuals
CITY OF SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department is requesting help in identifying individuals. The department said that they are looking for individuals who are persons of interest in a credit card theft case in the City of Salem. Anyone with information is asked to...
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSET
23-year-old charged with first-degree murder after Palm Avenue NW shooting: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department has charged a 23-year-old in connection to a shooting on Palm Avenue NW in Roanoke on Saturday, September 3. The Roanoke Police Department was notified of reports of shots fired at the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3.
WSET
Hugh Freeze's contract extended to 2030 at Liberty University
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hugh Freeze has brought Liberty's football team through winning bowl games and iconic seasons, and now it looks like he's staying with the team--for at least another eight years at least. On Friday, Liberty University announced it is extending its contract with Freeze through 2030.
WSET
HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
