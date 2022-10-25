FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Throughout his lifetime, Thomas Jefferson profited from the crops grown by his slaves, the products they created, and their bodies themselves. On Saturday, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest will host Roots and Reconnection: Celebrating Our Story, a free public event to celebrate the opening of Inextricably Intertwined: Jefferson and the Enslaved Community at Poplar Forest, a new exhibit about the lives of the Poplar Forest enslaved community.

FOREST, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO