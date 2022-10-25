Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June
Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
EHT NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently a lot of people are noticing!. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." A few basic photoshop skills and you can create your...
Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ Full Lineup Revealed!
Memorial Day Weekend in Atlantic City is going to be rockin' with the Adjacent Festival on the beach. The full lineup of bands playing has just been released. The concert festival is set to take place on the A.C. beach Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th in 2023. The...
Wells Fargo Center Bars Open To Watch World Series Plus Tailgating Packages
Oh, you're going to love this, especially if you couldn't snag any World Series tickets. Next week, you'll be able to cheer on your Phillies when they come back home to Citizens Bank Park for game 3 from the newly renovated Wells Fargo Center, according to a new Press Release.
Brigantine, NJ, Meat Market to Appear on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has been in our area quite a few times in the past and is making its way back to a spot it visited back in 2017. Ernest & Sons Meat Market, located at 3305 W. Brigantine Ave. in. Brigantine will make its...
Remember When Pins Were Found in Gloucester Township, NJ Halloween Candy?
A piece of Halloween candy can be a real treat, until you bite into something that's not sweet at all. Growing up in Gloucester Township, us kids got warned on several occasions by parents and teachers, sometimes both together in a school letter from the PTA, that there could be foreign objects in our Halloween candy.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
A new version of the iconic board game, Monopoly, focusing on South Jersey, is in the works for 2023. That, along with the original version of the game being centered on Atlantic City, kind of gives us a monopoly on Monopoly, doesn't it?
Last week, a press conference was held at the Cape May County Zoo featuring Rich Uncle Moneybags, aka... the Mr. Monopoly mascot and life-sized game cards to announce the upcoming local version of the game and ask for your input about the local spots that should replace the classic Atlantic City squares.
Creative Types Will Want to Check Out This New Arts & Crafts Spot in Northfield, NJ
There's a new place open in Northfield, New Jersey offering workshops for the creative type who love to make arts and crafts. Higher Ground Workshops is a quaint little space where you can develop or enhance your artsy, crafty skills. You can learn to make candles there, creations made of...
Philly’s Oldest Pub Is Celebrating ‘Red October’ Like No Other
A famous Philadelphia, PA bar is getting into the Red October spirit. I’m sure everyone has heard by now, but if you haven’t the Philadelphia Phillies are officially taking on the Housten Astros in the World Series which starts on Friday. Phillies fans have been calling it the...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Tilly the Sloth is Cape May Zoo’s New Learning Ambassador
Cape May Park & Zoo celebrated International Sloth Day (Sloth Day? Who knew?) this week by welcoming Matilda the Sloth to the zoo family. Matilda, or Tilly, is a 6-month-old two-toed sloth. If you were wondering, the two-toed sloth is slightly bigger and spends more time hanging upside down than its three-toed cousins, according to National Geographic.
The Pop Shop Permanently Closing Medford, NJ Location
Fans of The Pop Shop in Medford will soon have to travel to another part of South Jersey to get a taste. The Pop Shop Cafe & Creamery, which opened on S. Main Street in Medford in 2015, broke the news on social media last week that it would be closing its doors.
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Former NFL Quarterback and NJ Native Ray Lucas Visits High School in Camden County, NJ to Warn of the Dangers of Opioid Abuse
Former NFL quarterback and NJ native Ray Lucas visited a high school in Camden County Wednesday to offer student athletes advice and a warning about the dangers of abusing prescription pain killers. Lucas' appearance at Sterling High School in Hi-Nella was in support of the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative.
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Outdoor Ice-Skating Returning to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City. Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!. We don't know about you, but...
It’s Cheaper to Fly To Houston To See Phillies In World Series
After crunching all the numbers, The Philadelphia Inquirer said they determined that you might actually save money buying World Series tickets to see the Phillies and Astors play at Minute Maid Park in Houston, even after flying to Texas and renting a weekend Airbnb. I couldn't believe that was possible,...
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
