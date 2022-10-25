ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June

Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

A new version of the iconic board game, Monopoly, focusing on South Jersey, is in the works for 2023. That, along with the original version of the game being centered on Atlantic City, kind of gives us a monopoly on Monopoly, doesn't it?

Last week, a press conference was held at the Cape May County Zoo featuring Rich Uncle Moneybags, aka... the Mr. Monopoly mascot and life-sized game cards to announce the upcoming local version of the game and ask for your input about the local spots that should replace the classic Atlantic City squares.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Tilly the Sloth is Cape May Zoo’s New Learning Ambassador

Cape May Park & Zoo celebrated International Sloth Day (Sloth Day? Who knew?) this week by welcoming Matilda the Sloth to the zoo family. Matilda, or Tilly, is a 6-month-old two-toed sloth. If you were wondering, the two-toed sloth is slightly bigger and spends more time hanging upside down than its three-toed cousins, according to National Geographic.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Outdoor Ice-Skating Returning to Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City, NJ

Love fall and winter and the festive activities that come with the seasons? You can't miss the return of this outdoor ice-skating rink in Egg Harbor City. Renault Winery & Resort is bringing back its 'Vintner Wonderland' and it's totally worth bundling up for!. We don't know about you, but...
Rock 104.1

Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy