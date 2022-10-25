Read full article on original website
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
Honeysuckle Provisions, West Philly's new Afrocentric café and market, to open this weekend
West Philadelphia will welcome a new café and grocery store this weekend with the opening of Honeysuckle Provisions, the innovative concept spearheaded by chef-poet Omar Tate and his wife, Cybille St. Aude-Tate. The storefront at 310 S. 48th St., in the city's Walnut Hill neighborhood, will hold a grand...
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
Philly Mag Recommends Ardmore Restaurant That Has Laid to Rest Its Past as a Ghost Kitchen
Philadelphia Magazine’s Foobooze restaurant writer Hanna Albertine has spotlighted “The Philly 15” in a recent issue. It’s a list of a dozen-plus-three establishments may be in their freshman years in terms of business plans, but they are already serving graduate-level dishes. The recommendations center on new,...
phillyvoice.com
Firefly Music Festival canceled for next year, but will return to Delaware in 2024
The Firefly Music Festival has been hosting live music acts and other special events at The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway for 10 years. But event organizers said Thursday that they are canceling next year's event, with plans to return in 2024. Af the most recent festival, held Sept. 22-25,...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
budgettravel.com
Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165
This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 Season
Christmas Village in Philadelphia will transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022, with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th, to Sunday, November 20th.
sjuhawknews.com
A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner
My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Wanted in Gropings Near Rittenhouse, Philly Art Museum Area
A man caught on camera is wanted in connection to at least three sex assaults -- including two near Rittenhouse Square -- in Philadelphia over less than two hours earlier this month. Philadelphia police released video Friday morning of the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- seen...
phillyvoice.com
Is Standard Tap (still) haunted?
Jeff Familetti wants to make one thing clear: he's never seen the ghosts himself. Standard Tap, the bar on Second and Poplar streets where Familetti serves local brews and egg white cocktails, has been the subject of ghost stories practically since its opening on New Year's Eve 1999. Some people...
phillygrub.blog
MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia
MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
Thrillist
16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia
By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century
This Halloween, the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is holding candle-lit tours that highlight the gruesome realities of living in the 18th century.
phillyvoice.com
Miller Lite to give out free beer at 19 bars to ring in Phillies-Astros World Series
Phillies fans are counting down to the start of the World Series on Friday night, when Game 1 against the Houston Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park. Those who are deciding where to go to watch the game may be enticed by the offer of free beer at 19 bars in the Philadelphia area, that have partnered with Miller Lite.
phillyvoice.com
Brigantine's Ernest and Son to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Triple D Nation'
Ernest and Son Meat Market, the old-fashioned butcher shop that has stood the test of time in Brigantine for 45 years, will make a return Friday night to Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation," the spinoff from his acclaimed Food Network series 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Fieri last visited the Jersey...
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
Tiny Historic District and Big Church Sites Added to the Philadelphia Register
During October’s meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission a Catholic high school was added to the local register of historic places after heavy debate, along with four other ecclesiastical sites. A small historic district in Roxborough and a former saloon and brewery in Fairmount were also given legal protections.
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
