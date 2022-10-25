ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
budgettravel.com

Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165

This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
visitphilly.com

19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
sjuhawknews.com

A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner

My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Wanted in Gropings Near Rittenhouse, Philly Art Museum Area

A man caught on camera is wanted in connection to at least three sex assaults -- including two near Rittenhouse Square -- in Philadelphia over less than two hours earlier this month. Philadelphia police released video Friday morning of the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- seen...
phillyvoice.com

Is Standard Tap (still) haunted?

Jeff Familetti wants to make one thing clear: he's never seen the ghosts himself. Standard Tap, the bar on Second and Poplar streets where Familetti serves local brews and egg white cocktails, has been the subject of ghost stories practically since its opening on New Year's Eve 1999. Some people...
phillygrub.blog

MBB Management Offers Food Truck Rentals in Philadelphia

MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with the brilliant idea of a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
Thrillist

16 Completely Free Things to Do in Philadelphia

By now we’ve probably all noticed that things are more expensive lately, even in a city long considered one the East Coast’s more affordable options. From large expenses like rent to daily costs like cheesesteaks and cocktails, dollars aren’t quite stretching like they once did. Thankfully, there...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
