Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
KATU.com
Bill restores voting rights to Washington residents with past felonies
OLYMPIA, Wash. — People in Washington state who have been convicted of a felony will be able to vote in this midterm election, thanks to a law that went into effect this year. The Washington State Department of Corrections says the passage of House Bill 1078 means around 13,000...
KATU.com
20-year-old Oregon woman develops mental health app
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a recent study conducted by Mental Health America, Oregon has one of the largest populations of adults struggling with mental health and illness, while also having fewer resources for care. Only two other states ranked worse than Oregon. One Oregon woman is working to...
KATU.com
Bacterial disease sweeps through Oregon's sea lions; Deaths, strandings along coast
NEWPORT, Ore. — A disease outbreak is sweeping through Oregon's sea lions, causing the sick and dying animals to strand along the coast. The outbreak is attributed to leptospirosis, a bacteria that also sickens dogs, people, and livestock. Infection can be transmitted to sea lions through dogs via contact...
KATU.com
Widespread windstorm whacks power to many around Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.
KATU.com
Benefits provided by Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs
Established in 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is dedicated to serving Oregon’s diverse veteran community that spans five eras of military service members. ODVA administers programs and provides special advocacy and assistance in accessing earned veteran benefits across the state for benefits such as the PACT...
KATU.com
Bend hosts symposium on history of human life in Oregon's Great Basin
BEND, Ore. — An upcoming symposium will explore the history of human beings in Oregon’s Great Basin region. The expert-led symposium - a collaboration between the Oregon Historical Society, the Deschutes County Historical Society, and members of the Burns Paiute Tribe and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Indians - wants to offer the public a chance to explore the long, fascinating history of human life in the area.
KATU.com
Authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after big busts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fentanyl trafficking has grown into a top concern for law enforcement agencies, and officials continue to share the message that even one pill can kill. Enough fentanyl to kill millions of people was found in Oregon in the past few weeks. “Between Eugene PD’s bust that...
KATU.com
Knight donates $500,000 to Drazan campaign; records show total donations pass $11M
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to campaign contributions reported online, Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated another $500,000 to the Christine Drazan campaign. In total, the Oregon billionaire has donated $1.5 million to Drazan and $3.75 million to the non-affiliated candidate for Oregon governor, Betsy Johnson. Knight has also donated...
KATU.com
Cascades see first big snowfall of the season, Timberline sees 12", Meadows about 10"
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter weather advisory for the Oregon and SW Washington Cascades was dropped this morning, but not before Mt. Hood and other peaks saw a decent dump of snow. Timberline Lodge reported about a foot of snow, and Mt. Hood Meadows said ten inches fell. Travelers...
KATU.com
Elk poached just off Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, troopers seek suspects
State troopers are asking for help finding whoever shot and killed two elk – a bull and a cow – within 100 yards of Interstate 5 in southern Oregon. Reports came in on Tuesday, Oct. 25 of two elk being shot about 100 yards from the freeway near milepost 84, which is by Glendale.
KATU.com
Former Mount Vernon bank teller sentenced for stealing $130K from elderly customer
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A man who worked as a bank teller in Mount Vernon is headed to federal prison after being convicted of stealing from an elderly customer over the course of several years. Lee Michael Griffin, 31, will spend one year and a day in prison, according...
Comments / 0