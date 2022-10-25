SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.

