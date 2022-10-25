ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KATU.com

Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

20-year-old Oregon woman develops mental health app

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a recent study conducted by Mental Health America, Oregon has one of the largest populations of adults struggling with mental health and illness, while also having fewer resources for care. Only two other states ranked worse than Oregon. One Oregon woman is working to...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Widespread windstorm whacks power to many around Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A windstorm caused havoc and headaches across large stretches of Western Washington on Thursday. At its height, thousands of homes and businesses lost power and left line crews scrambling to restore service. A lot of the areas that were in the dark have the lights back on at this point, but for many, the power was out for hours and they consider it a wake-up call for what could be in store this winter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Benefits provided by Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs

Established in 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is dedicated to serving Oregon’s diverse veteran community that spans five eras of military service members. ODVA administers programs and provides special advocacy and assistance in accessing earned veteran benefits across the state for benefits such as the PACT...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Bend hosts symposium on history of human life in Oregon's Great Basin

BEND, Ore. — An upcoming symposium will explore the history of human beings in Oregon’s Great Basin region. The expert-led symposium - a collaboration between the Oregon Historical Society, the Deschutes County Historical Society, and members of the Burns Paiute Tribe and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Indians - wants to offer the public a chance to explore the long, fascinating history of human life in the area.
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Authorities warn of dangers of fentanyl after big busts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fentanyl trafficking has grown into a top concern for law enforcement agencies, and officials continue to share the message that even one pill can kill. Enough fentanyl to kill millions of people was found in Oregon in the past few weeks. “Between Eugene PD’s bust that...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Knight donates $500,000 to Drazan campaign; records show total donations pass $11M

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to campaign contributions reported online, Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated another $500,000 to the Christine Drazan campaign. In total, the Oregon billionaire has donated $1.5 million to Drazan and $3.75 million to the non-affiliated candidate for Oregon governor, Betsy Johnson. Knight has also donated...
OREGON STATE

