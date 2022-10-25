Read full article on original website
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Record-Breaking Largest Pumpkin in America Being Carved Into the World’s Largest Jack-O-Lantern
The largest pumpkin in America, a 2,560-pound gourd from Minnesota, is being carved into the largest Jack-O-Lantern in the world. The pumpkin itself is named Maverick, in honor of Tom Cruise’s character from “Top Gun.” Earlier this month, Maverick won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. By doing that, it broke the US record for pumpkin size.
Colorado Officials Searching for Deer With Plastic Halloween Pumpkin Stuck on Face: WATCH
Officials in Colorado are racing against time as they continue to search for an unlucky deer who has gotten its snout stuck in a plastic Halloween pumpkin. The deer was spotted in a Colorado neighborhood recently. The animal was roaming yards and open areas with other deer while sporting the blue plastic jack-o-lantern on its nose. Officials fear that the deer could face starvation without intervention to remove the object from the animal’s snout.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
What? Minnesota Isn’t In The Top 10 For Most Beautiful People?
I really can't believe that Minnesota didn't make the top 10 for States With The Most Beautiful People. I've lived in a few different states, Minnesota, North Dakota, California, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida and I thought most of these states were right up there for attractive people. Well, the good...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
LOOK: Minnesota Angler Lands Incredible ‘One in a Hundred Lifetimes’ Golden Bowfin
A Minnesota fisherman recently reeled in a rare, mysterious golden bowfin. As a result, he’s sparked a debate on social media regarding the ethics of the once-in-a-lifetime catch. For instance, Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist and assistant professor at Nicholls State University and Principle Investigator at GarLab, is raising...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
WATCH: Duck Hunter Fires Shot at Approaching Gator in Florida Swamp
A duck hunter named Danny in South Florida experienced a potentially dangerous gator situation in January, and documented how he handled it for YouTube. Danny was out early to go duck hunting on STA public land. STA stands for stormwater treatment area and they’re used for waterfowl hunting in places like South Florida as part of Florida’s wildlife management area system.
businessnorth.com
Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range
A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
What happened in the final debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen?
The final debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is over, and we listened in so you didn't have to. Here's a look at some of the key issues that came up during the debate, which was hosted by MPR News at the Fitzgerald Theatre:. Contrasting views...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action
The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
trfradio.com
Minnesota COVID-19 Deaths Decrease This Week While Hospitalizations Increase
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped by 87 this week. According to the State Department of Health, the volume of cases have remained similar to last week’s report while the number of people hospitalized has increased from 438 to 525. 40 were in the ICU with COVID-19 this week. 37 people died, down from 48 last week.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Vermont Holds Special ‘Novice Weekend’ for New Hunters
Hunters in Vermont who are going out on their first deer season have been encouraged to take advantage of the state’s novice weekend. This was the third annual novice weekend in the state. It took place on October 22 and 23. New hunters had some qualifications that they needed to meet.
