Santa Cruz, CA

Bus lines reopen after structure fire on Front Street

By Derrick Ow
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 10/25/22 AT 12:35 PM: Santa Cruz Fire Department confirmed with KION that bus lines have reopened after a structure fire occurred on Front Street.

Firefighters said they reported to the scene after hearing calls of flames being seen from the sides of the old Yoga Center.

Firefighters said they arrived to a partially extinguished fire on the second floor of the building that is vacant. Construction workers working on the vacant project taking place at the location helped removed debris that was burned.

Santa Cruz Fire said that the cause of the structure fire is still under investigation.

ORGINAL STORY

Santa Cruz Metro said there are delays to certain routes due to police and fire activity around Front Street near Pacific Station.

This road leads access to the Metro Store. We are working to get more information and a reporter is on the way to the scene.

KION News Channel 5/46

