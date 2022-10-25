Read full article on original website
Bystanders Rescue Two People After Kayaks Overturn on Oregon River
Bystanders were able to rescue two kayakers, one of whom was critically injured, after their kayak overturned in the Deschutes River. The couple’s kayak happened to overturn at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint. That’s located west of Redmond, Oregon, and this happened on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were...
Great Smoky Mountains Officials Close Section of Park Due to Ravenous Bears
If you’re heading into the Great Smoky Mountain’s National Park this weekend for some camping, it’s important to know that some sections have been closed. According to park officials, the closures result from hungry bears in the area. On Wednesday, officials announced that they would temporarily close...
Nearly All Yellowstone National Park Roads & Entrances to Close as Winter Weather Approaches
Yellowstone National Park (YELL)is about to shut down completely to regular vehicle traffic. In fact, the park says October 31 will be the last day for visitors to drive most roads in the park. The culprit? Winter is coming…. Despite 2022 being a wildly irregular year in Yellowstone history, we...
Injured Hiker Rescued From Second-Tallest Peak in Adirondacks
With thousands of miles of hiking trails and canoe routes, majestic waterfalls, scenic lakes, and countless breathtaking views, the Adirondacks of Upstate New York are a must for any outdoor enthusiast. The largest protected area in the contiguous United States, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in these mountains.
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
Grand Teton National Park Begins Elk Reduction Program on November 5
Starting November 5, Grand Teton National Park will begin its elk reduction program. The efforts are in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and aim to properly manage and conserve the Jackson Elk Herd. Every year, respective federal and state wildlife officials gather and review data regarding the...
Electrical Fire Ignites at Popular Hotel in Grand Canyon National Park
On October 26 at 3:30 p.m., a fire started from an electrical issue at El Tovar Hotel in Grand Canyon National Park. Within three minutes of receiving the initial report, structural firefighters from the National Park Service (NPS), Xanterra Fire and Security, and Tusayan Fire Department arrived at the scene. A circuit breaker had malfunctioned in the basement of the hotel, causing smoke but no open flames. The responders secured the area within 30 minutes with no reported injuries, according to the NPS.
Moron TikToker Gets Caught ‘Throwing’ Golf Club Into the Grand Canyon
A TikToker is facing criminal charges after she posted a clip of herself tossing a golf ball and club into the Grand Canyon. “Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” Grand Canyon National Park officials wrote in a Facebook post.
