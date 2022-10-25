ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Injured Hiker Rescued From Second-Tallest Peak in Adirondacks

With thousands of miles of hiking trails and canoe routes, majestic waterfalls, scenic lakes, and countless breathtaking views, the Adirondacks of Upstate New York are a must for any outdoor enthusiast. The largest protected area in the contiguous United States, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in these mountains.
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned

Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Electrical Fire Ignites at Popular Hotel in Grand Canyon National Park

On October 26 at 3:30 p.m., a fire started from an electrical issue at El Tovar Hotel in Grand Canyon National Park. Within three minutes of receiving the initial report, structural firefighters from the National Park Service (NPS), Xanterra Fire and Security, and Tusayan Fire Department arrived at the scene. A circuit breaker had malfunctioned in the basement of the hotel, causing smoke but no open flames. The responders secured the area within 30 minutes with no reported injuries, according to the NPS.
ARIZONA STATE
