TechRadar
Meta says the Oculus Quest 3 will launch “next year”
The Oculus Quest 3 has been confirmed for 2023 if comments from Meta’s CFO Dave Wehner are to be believed. According to Wehner in the Company’s Q3 earnings call, it’ll be released “next year” - which isn't long for people who are looking to get their hands on Meta's next consumer-focused VR headset.
Onyx Boox Tab Ultra brings iPad features to E Ink
We’ve been fans of Boox ereader and tablet devices from Onyx for a while now, especially the Boox Nova Air C, one of our picks for best ereader. The Air C has a color LCD layer on top of the black and white E Ink, but now, the company is pushing its E Ink even closer to full-featured tablet territory by adding features we normally expect on a tablet such as the iPad 10.9.
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
Meta is paying a high price for jumping the gun on the Metaverse
Metaverse unit Reality Labs reports more than $3 billion in losses for Meta in the last quarter. Virtual and augmented reality tech has certainly grown in recent years, with the VR headsets of today capable of a heck of a lot more than the very first model built in the late 1960s. That headset, nicknamed The Sword of Damocles, never made it out of the labs (mostly because it was literally strapped to the ceiling). More than 50 years later, most people would have no knowledge of The Sword of Damocles or its pioneering role in moving VR as a concept forward.
Philips announces Evnia, a PC gaming brand for gamers who hate stale 'gamer' design
This week, monitor maker Philips unveiled a new brand called Evnia that the company hopes will reestablish its position in the lucrative gaming-specific computer accessories market. Philips is a well-established and well-respected computer display manufacturer, though it hasn't had a gaming-specific brand before. The closest Philips has come is with...
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Why The Good Nurse is the new Netflix movie you need to see this weekend
It’s an exceptionally busy weekend for new movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video and the other big hitters have seen fit to drop plenty of spooky-themed productions just in time for Halloween – and frankly, you’d need to own a time machine to get through all of them in just a few days.
I tried UE's automatic heat-to-fit earbuds and they're a revelation
How often does your tech teach you something completely new about your physicality? For me, rarely – especially when said revelation pertains to the very thing that earns me the bulk of my income these days, my ears and testing the best wireless headphones on the market. But today was not a normal day.
Nvidia RTX 4090 cable controversy rolls on as PSU maker looks to help owners
Seasonic purportedly plans right-angled adapter as more reported cases of cable melt are aired. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card looks to be getting a third-party adapter which is built with a right-angled design – we’ll explain more in a moment – from a major power supply manufacturer, as the card suffers further reports of melting cables.
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
10 top resources for free website templates
No matter what stage your business is at, it’s safe to say that saving money where it’s possible is paramount because every penny counts. If you want to create an online presence to grow your company, finding free website templates can be a huge help. Templates can be expensive, but luckily there are plenty of great resources available where you can find high-quality ones for your website at no cost.
Google Cloud wants to help Web3 developers build on the blockchain
In an effort to show its commitment to the "future" of the Internet, Google has announced a new Blockchain Node Engine, which the company hopes will help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. This follows news earlier in 2022 that the company would introduce a new...
What is Samsung Secure Wi-Fi?
The internet offers many advantages and disadvantages. It helps you keep in touch with people from around the globe and access information speedily, but it’s also a vector for spreading malware on a massive scale. Hence, there’s a dire need to protect yourself online, mainly when using public Wi-Fi networks.
The Nintendo Switch can't handle Call of Duty
The Wall Street Journal Tech Live event was a lively one for Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who made it clear that Microsoft has lofty ambitions of breaking into mobile and on-the-go gaming markets. In an interview at the conference, Microsoft Gaming’s CEO spoke about the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard,...
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
I'm not sure Twitter can survive Elon Musk
Elon Musk, the current king of cryptic tweets, is now the official owner of Twitter. He might also be its new CEO if reports of the ouster of current CEO Parag Agrawal (opens in new tab) are true. This is, depending on your perspective, cause for wild celebration or abject terror. I'm leaning toward the latter.
Adobe’s controversial color scheme hits creatives hard
Photoshop users are beginning to feel the bite as Adobe’s controversial decision to dump Pantone Color books from its Creative Cloud tools. Back in December 2021, the creative apps firm revealed its plan to remove Pantone Color Libraries from products. Users will need to buy an additional license, Pantone Connect, to use them in their work - effectively placing the colors behind paywall.
5 common mistakes people make when buying PC gaming headsets
There are a few common mistakes people make when it comes to PC gaming headsets. And, making those mistakes could lead to picking the wrong model or not getting the most out of it. Picking a PC gaming headset or even headphones for gaming requires a slightly different order of...
Microsoft cloud success helps push revenue, offsets Windows and PC drops
Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) strong Q1 2023 financial results thanks largely to the success of its cloud services, despite losses in its flagship Windows PC vector. The company’s Microsoft Cloud division raked in $25.7 billion worth of revenue in the quarter, a 24% increase from the same...
