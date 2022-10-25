ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frankfort wins Class AA clash over North Marion, 41-20

SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — By controlling the clock and playing at their pace, the Frankfort Falcons controlled the game Friday in Short Gap, defeating the North Marion Huskies, 41-20, in a battle of two of Class AA’s top teams. In the game, the Falcons (8-1) ran...
Yellowjackets power past Doddridge, 41-14

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 1 Williamstown used a dominant first half to power its way past No. 8 Doddridge County 41-14 in high school football action Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The Yellowjackets (8-1) and the Bulldogs (7-2) entered the game coming off...
