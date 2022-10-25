Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Frankfort wins Class AA clash over North Marion, 41-20
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) — By controlling the clock and playing at their pace, the Frankfort Falcons controlled the game Friday in Short Gap, defeating the North Marion Huskies, 41-20, in a battle of two of Class AA’s top teams. In the game, the Falcons (8-1) ran...
WVNews
Riggs destroys state record, leads Morgantown to 3rd straight girls AAA title; University boys also complete 3-peat
ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – Irene Riggs didn’t just break Maggie Drazba’s 10-year-old state record of 17:17.89. She flat-out shattered it, crossing the finish line in 16:32.32, more than two minutes ahead of Hurricane’s Audrey Hall (18:34.57).
WVNews
Mountain of yards for Hilliard as Lincoln holds serve against Philip Barbour
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Antwan Hilliard changed lanes, directions, speeds, just generally weaving through traffic as if he had somewhere else to be and he had to be there fast. That someplace else turned out to the end zone as the Lincoln High School running back ran for...
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
WVNews
Yellowjackets power past Doddridge, 41-14
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 1 Williamstown used a dominant first half to power its way past No. 8 Doddridge County 41-14 in high school football action Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The Yellowjackets (8-1) and the Bulldogs (7-2) entered the game coming off...
