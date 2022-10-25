Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Two Men from Bell County Facing Drug and Gun Charges after Traffic Stop
Two men are now facing felony charges after drugs and firearms were found in car during traffic stop. Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 217 when a deputy noticed the driver of a car that was stopped wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was shot near a bus with students from Hustonville Elementary School in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. A bus with students was near the incident, before immediately being rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary to meet with school staff.
wymt.com
Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
lakercountry.com
Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine
Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
Laurel County traffic stop finds 3 lbs of meth
According to a news release, the two men were acting suspiciously and K-9 officer Maverick was deployed to search the car.
q95fm.net
Well-Known Man from Knox County Sentenced to 100 Months in Prison for Drug Trafficking
A man from Knox County was sentence to more than eight years behind bars for his involvement in a federal drug trafficking case. It’s reported that earlier this week Calvin Manis, a former city councilman for Barbourville, pled guilty to the charges. Manis admitted to filling prescriptions for pain...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Criminal Trespass Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Napier along with Detective Jake Miller, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Zach Allen arrested Dakota W. Smith age 25 of Old Richmond Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon October 26, 2022 at approximately 4:05 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd., approximately 2 1/2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that the suspect had fled, however, deputies and detectives located the suspect hiding under a trailer and took him into custody without incident.
WTVQ
Law enforcement urging safety this Halloween weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Law enforcement officers are encouraging everyone to use caution as Halloween events ramp up this weekend. This follows an incident in Pulaski County, where a tablet was found mixed in with a child’s candy. The Pulaski County Sheriffs office says it happened during a family friendly event just last week. An unknown substance was found by a parent in a child’s box of nerds.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
q95fm.net
Whitley County Law Enforcement Advises Public to Watch Out for Man Wanted for Attempted Kidnapping
Law enforcement in Whitley County is advising people to keep an eye out for a suspect who is wanted for attempted kidnapping. Williamsburg Police Department officers have an active warrant out for a young, white adult male from Williamsburg, 19-year-old Colin Powers. No further details about the incident have been...
wymt.com
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts. City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
q95fm.net
School Bus Crash in Perry County Send Driver to Hospital
It’s reported that the Perry County Sheriff’s Office early this morning responded to the scene of a school bus crash in the Lotts Creek Community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition. The driver of the bus...
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Alleged Assault
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Zach Allen arrested two individuals on Saturday evening October 22, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Richmond Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly one of the subjects had struck a male subject. In addition, it was determined that another male subject there was wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Killed in Mississippi after Pointing Gun at Police
A missing person case in Kentucky led to a fatal shooting in Mississippi Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old missing woman from Laurel County, who was last seen on Friday. It was speculated that she was with her husband, Ronnie L. Martin. Law enforcement in...
lakercountry.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pulaski County
A deadly shooting investigation is underway in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Somerset man, identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, was shot and killed early Monday morning on Ash Street. Deputies responded to the call early Monday morning where a homeowner, identified as...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on theft charges over the weekend
A Russell Springs man was arrested on theft charges over the weekend. Ryan James Hanyzewski, age 44, was arrested and charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property and receiving stolen property under $10,000. He was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0