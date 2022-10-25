ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

WKYT 27

KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was shot near a bus with students from Hustonville Elementary School in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. A bus with students was near the incident, before immediately being rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary to meet with school staff.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police seeing increase of domestic violence calls and arrests in one county

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are seeing an increase in a certain activity as we head into the holiday season. Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say domestic violence related calls and arrests are becoming more common. They expect the trend to continue as more people go inside with the changing seasons and temperatures starting to drop.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Substance in Pulaski County trunk-or-treat candy turns out to be antihistamine

Concerns about fentanyl, heroin, or other illicit drugs being in candy passed out at a Pulaski County trunk-or-treat event last week were eased when the substance turned out to be an antihistamine, according to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Concerns began after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on...
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Criminal Trespass Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Napier along with Detective Jake Miller, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Zach Allen arrested Dakota W. Smith age 25 of Old Richmond Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon October 26, 2022 at approximately 4:05 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd., approximately 2 1/2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that the suspect had fled, however, deputies and detectives located the suspect hiding under a trailer and took him into custody without incident.
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

Law enforcement urging safety this Halloween weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Law enforcement officers are encouraging everyone to use caution as Halloween events ramp up this weekend. This follows an incident in Pulaski County, where a tablet was found mixed in with a child’s candy. The Pulaski County Sheriffs office says it happened during a family friendly event just last week. An unknown substance was found by a parent in a child’s box of nerds.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man allegedly tried to murder woman during police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police claim a Kentucky man tried to murder a woman during a police chase. James Goodlett, 26, is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other charges. Police say at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he got in the car in Harrodsburg during...
HARRODSBURG, KY
wymt.com

KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky city dealing with string of road sign thefts

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County are dealing with a string of road sign thefts. Somerset leaders asked for help in stopping the thefts. City and county leaders said this is a problem that happens from time to time, but it has been even more of an issue in Somerset over the past three to four weeks.
SOMERSET, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville police issue statement regarding officer-involved shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Desman LaDuke, 22, died after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville on Oct. 22. Days later, his family spoke out asking for answers as to how a suicidal-distress call led to the death of their son. Thursday, the Nicholasville Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Reported Missing In Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two missing 14-year-old juveniles in their county. Both girls were last seen off of Paris Karr Road, 10-miles southwest of London, at approximately 12:20 AM, on October 26th. 14-year-old Allison Gregory is described as being a white female with black, shoulder-length hair....
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Somerset woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Police issued a Golden Alert for Kimberly Casey, who was last seen at the Might Dollar in Somerset on September 23 around noon. Two days later, Casey said she was...
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

School Bus Crash in Perry County Send Driver to Hospital

It’s reported that the Perry County Sheriff’s Office early this morning responded to the scene of a school bus crash in the Lotts Creek Community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition. The driver of the bus...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Individuals Arrested Following Alleged Assault

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Zach Allen arrested two individuals on Saturday evening October 22, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Richmond Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly one of the subjects had struck a male subject. In addition, it was determined that another male subject there was wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Pulaski County

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in neighboring Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old Somerset man, identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, was shot and killed early Monday morning on Ash Street. Deputies responded to the call early Monday morning where a homeowner, identified as...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on theft charges over the weekend

A Russell Springs man was arrested on theft charges over the weekend. Ryan James Hanyzewski, age 44, was arrested and charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property and receiving stolen property under $10,000. He was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

