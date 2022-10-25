No one does minimalist red carpet style quite like Zoë Kravitz. Her fashion portfolio is filled with slinky gowns and perfectly tailored separates that make up her sleek, impactful looks. The actor’s unfussy footwear collection is worth taking note of, too, and it looks like Kravitz’s slingback heels are one of her favorite styles to wear. For proof, check out her Manolo Blahnik Carolyne pumps, which she wore to a launch party for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection earlier this week. (It’s worth mentioning that the luxe footwear brand is an all-time favorite for Carrie Bradshaw, so in a way the two likely would be BFFs in the Sex and the City world.)

1 DAY AGO