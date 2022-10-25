ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder

A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide

A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
CLANTON, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
elmoreautauganews.com

Holtville Middle School Principal Arrested for Domestic Violence; Was already on Leave from duties when Arrested

Top Photo is from booking information provided by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson is on leave after an Oct. 24 incident that involved interaction with the Prattville Police Department. After that initial incident was reported to Elmore County school officials, Jackson was placed on immediate leave from his principal’s position on Oct. 25.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Body Found in Selma

A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

14-year-old killed in Chilton County shooting

Gunfire in Chilton County midday Wednesday left a teen dead. Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 28. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead the scene. An adult male was taken into custody and arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. Shearon...
alabamanews.net

DEA Conducts Fentanyl Training in Selma-Dallas Co.

Law enforcement officers in the Selma and Dallas County area — undergo Fentanyl training at Wallace Community College Selma. The class is designed to teach officers how to recognize — and handle the deadly synthetic opioid. As well as how to treat a person who may have been...
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

Woman shot dead Tuesday in Montgomery, police say

A woman was killed Tuesday after she was shot in Montgomery, police said. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. At the scene, authorities found an adult female victim who sustained fatal...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

13 fallen officers recognized at Alabama law enforcement summit

At an annual law enforcement summit on Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall recognized 13 law enforcement officers who have died in the last year. Seven of the officers died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. “The commitment to protect and serve is absolutely vital to the long-term safety...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash

A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
