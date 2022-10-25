Read full article on original website
Reward offered in September shooting death of Montgomery man
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Montgomery man. Adarius “Lil D” Felder, 24, was shot and killed Sept. 9 in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. That location is Midtown Oaks Apartments. Central Alabama Crime...
alabamanews.net
A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder
A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Clanton Double Homicide
A $1,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of solving the homicides of a man and woman in Clanton. As Alabama News Network has reported, the bodies of 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning were discovered on Tuesday, September 20. At 1:15 that morning, firefighters were called to a fully-involved house fire at 2015 Lay Dam Road in Clanton.
2nd suspect sought on capital murder charges in shooting deaths of 2 women at Hoover apartment
A search is ongoing for a second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment earlier this month. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White, 39, and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, 24. Both women were found dead Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Park at Hoover.
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives
An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
elmoreautauganews.com
Holtville Middle School Principal Arrested for Domestic Violence; Was already on Leave from duties when Arrested
Top Photo is from booking information provided by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson is on leave after an Oct. 24 incident that involved interaction with the Prattville Police Department. After that initial incident was reported to Elmore County school officials, Jackson was placed on immediate leave from his principal’s position on Oct. 25.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
14-year-old killed in Chilton County shooting
Gunfire in Chilton County midday Wednesday left a teen dead. Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened at 12:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 28. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead the scene. An adult male was taken into custody and arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting. Shearon...
alabamanews.net
DEA Conducts Fentanyl Training in Selma-Dallas Co.
Law enforcement officers in the Selma and Dallas County area — undergo Fentanyl training at Wallace Community College Selma. The class is designed to teach officers how to recognize — and handle the deadly synthetic opioid. As well as how to treat a person who may have been...
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
wbrc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
Woman shot dead Tuesday in Montgomery, police say
A woman was killed Tuesday after she was shot in Montgomery, police said. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff. At the scene, authorities found an adult female victim who sustained fatal...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Criminal mischief was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft of property was reported on Wilson Street.
WSFA
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
13 fallen officers recognized at Alabama law enforcement summit
At an annual law enforcement summit on Thursday, Attorney General Steve Marshall recognized 13 law enforcement officers who have died in the last year. Seven of the officers died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. “The commitment to protect and serve is absolutely vital to the long-term safety...
Wilcox County still seems to want to be first at everything last
I knew it would be an issue from the start. From the initial moment the decision was made back in March of 2020 to shut the whole country down for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus, I knew, like many knew, that it would eventually be a problem.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
AL.com
