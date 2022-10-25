Read full article on original website
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
WCVB
Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash
PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food
A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
Turnto10.com
Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
Police in Worcester Search for Missing 14-Year-Old
WORCESTER - Police seek help from the public to locate 14-year-old Elijah Rizzuti, who is 5'7" tall and weighs 140 pounds with a skinny build and brown eyes. Police say Rizzuti left school at 1 PM on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. Police ask anyone with information to contact...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
whdh.com
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
3 Worcester police officers injured pursuing West Boylston man
WORCESTER ― Police responding to a trespassing call Tuesday afternoon ended up in a pursuit that led to a crash on Plantation Street and multiple injuries. Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston was arrested Tuesday on charges of assaulting police officers and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. At...
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
