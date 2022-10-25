ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

WCVB

Victim flown to hospital after crash inside Massachusetts car wash

PEABODY, Mass. — A medical helicopter shut down part of Route 1 southbound in Peabody, Massachusetts, following a serious accident at a nearby car wash. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Turnpike Car Wash, located just before the interchange with Interstate 95. According to Massachusetts State Police,...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Crews work to put out house fire in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
MILFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
CRANSTON, RI

